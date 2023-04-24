Bardic Theatres Presents EVITA

Bardic Theatres' production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera EVITA opens next week on Friday 5th May at Bardic Theatre, Donaghmore for a very limited run.

This production features Bardic newcomers Katie Chambers and Orna Herron as Eva Perón whilst Ryan Kelly of Celtic Thunder fame and Kyle Emerson from Banbridge share the role of Ché Guevara. Local stage veteran Declan McGrath will play the role of Eva's husband Juan Perón. Lauran Galway and Beth Tiffney will play Perón's Mistress. Agustín Magaldi is played by Jack Carberry. Evita is directed by Brian 'Bugsy' McMahon with Choreography by Jamie-Lee Meneely. Musical Director is Eamon McGarrity.

The cast have been in intensive rehearsals for over 12 weeks and Ryan Kelly, who tours the world with Celtic Thunder spoke of his joy "To work alongside this fantastic cast has been an absolute joy in this whole process. However, I think I've been most excited by working under the direction and experience of Bugsy McMahon. I've dmired his work as both an actor and director for many years and have benefited greatly from his professional guidance in assisting me to truly develop the complex character of Ché in a way we both feel represents how Ché wants to get across his view on the life story of Eva Peron, her role in Argentina's history and how the country he loves changes during the reign of Peron."

EVITA tells the story of Argentine political leader Evá Person, The First Lady of Argentina and second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The story follows Evita's early life, rise to power, charity work, and early death.

The production started out as a concept album in 1976 and the original voice of Ché on that album was Ireland's own Colm Wilkinson. It made its West End debut in 1978 followed by Broadway a year later. The West End production won two awards in the '79 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best New Musical and Best Performance in a Musical was awarded to Elaine Page for her portrayal of Evá. The show had significant success on Broadway including 7 Tony Awards, 6 Drama Desk Awards, and a solo award for Tim Rice from Outer Critics Circle. A 2019 revival production picked up a prestigious Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best New Musical and Best Director for Jamie Lloyd.

EVITA is widely recognised as one of Lloyd Webber's premier musicals with timeless ballads such as 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina', 'Another Suitcase In Another Hall', 'Oh What A Circus', 'I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You' and more.

EVITA will run nightly at 8pm with Sunday evening performances commencing at the earlier time of 7.30pm. There will be no performances on Monday or Tuesday evenings. Tickets are available from Stewart's Music Shop - Tel: 028 87 725 286 or online from BardicTheatre.com