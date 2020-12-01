Bardic Theatre Announce 'Big Night In' To Stream This Christmas

Bardic Theatre will present their first ever online concert Big Night In this Christmas from Friday 18th December at 7.30pm. Streaming worldwide, completely FREE until 3rd January 2021, only on BardicTheatre.com.

The evening of family-friendly and festive filled music and song is hosted by Karen Kirby and will feature many of Bardic's familiar talents including Conor Begley, Malachi Cush, Stephanie Faloon, Jamie-Lee Meneely, Lauren McCrory, Declan McGrath, Karl McGuckin and Brian Mills

Led by Bardic Theatre's professional production team and an array of musicians, the concert is directed and produced by Stephanie Faloon

'Big Night In' is Bardic's response to what has been a challenging year for the arts and creative industries across the globe. It follows on from our Award-Winning 'Annie The Musical' and J.B Keane's 'The Field', the latter being, sadly, cut short due to the pandemic.

If you wish, you can choose to give a voluntary donation to Bardic Theatre via PayPal which is 100% safe and trustworthy. There is absolutely no obligation to donate and Big Night In will remain free, however every single donation received is extremely appreciated. We want it to be our way of saying "Happy Christmas" to you and your loved ones this festive season. Simply visit paypal.me/bardictheatre

So ho ho ho....Whether you're spending Christmas in Dublin or Dubai, Portadown or Paris, gather your family around the fire, get the drinks poured and head to BardicTheatre.com on Friday 18 December to enjoy your Big Night In experience.

