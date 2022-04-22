BROTHER'S KEEPER to Be Presented As Part of International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival

From across the pond, critically acclaimed Woodstock Fringe makes its International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival debut with the world premiere of Brother's Keeper.

This play is a response to recent reports of the staggering scale of the phenomenon of the sexual abuse of children by members of the clergy. This is a play about courageous survival. The play tracks the journey of the central character, William, from ten years old to middle age. Unable to hide his uniqueness, William, like many LGBTQ+ youths, suffers brutal abuse in school just because he is different. The toxic effect of bullying is a key theme in this work. Brother James, his priest, takes a "special" interest in William. What damage is done when a priest sexually abuses boys? How do predators justify what they have done? Why do some victims survive and others perish? Brother's Keeper is a play about courage, a story about loyalty, brotherhood and finding the will to survive.

Thirteen characters in Brother's Keeper are performed by veteran actor Wallace Norman in nine scenes. The play moves back and forth in time and the audience is taken on William's journey from ten years old when he auditions for a boys choir to a middle-aged man in the present.

Woodstock Fringe, celebrating its 20th Anniversary, was founded in 2002 by Producing Artistic Director Wallace Norman and has been a mad explosion of creative energy, harkening back to the heyday of Off-Off Broadway. Woodstock Fringe was in residence at the Byrdcliffe Theater in Woodstock for a decade. During that time 90 events were produced, the work of more than 200 playwrights was presented and many hundreds of theatre artists have found a creative home at Woodstock Fringe.

The Ireland Institute

27 Pearse Street, Dublin

9pm - 9 May thru 13 May (Mon-Fri)

4pm & 9pm 14 May (Sat)