BRIDESMAIDS is Coming to 3Olympia Theatre This August

Bridesmaids has arrived to 3Olympia Theatre for 7 performances from August 29th to September 2nd 2023! Tickets priced from €21.50 including booking fee & €1.50 restoration levy on sale now from Click Here.

A hilarious show that promises to be the girl's night out to remember.

Becky is the overly loyal Maid-of-Honour whose life unravels as she leads her best friend, Sarah on a wild ride down the road to matrimony. Things go awry as competition between Becky and Sarah's new BFF (best friend forever) Tiffany (she's so gorgeous you would just hate her) over who is the bride's best friend, threatens to upend the wedding planning that has been in the making since primary school.

Prepare yourselves for dance-offs/sing-offs and eventually shout-offs at the “Hen do of the year”…held in a caravan!!

Will this wedding story have a happy ending, or will these best friends rip each other apart?

Grab your pals and throw on your garter for a hilarious night out filled with laughter and tears (and more laughter).

Cast

Kathryn Rutherford – Sarah

Kathryn trained at Guildford School of Acting (BA Hons Musical Theatre).

Her credits include Sarah in Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland, (GOH Belfast and NI tour), Emily Beattie in Our Jimmy: Past and Present (NI Tour), Aladdin – The Adult Panto, Cinder in Cinder on Tinder (GBL Productions) Sophia in Rapunzel (Gordon Craig Theatre and UK Tour), White Feather (Union Theatre), Sophie in Departure Lounge (GOH Belfast), Ida in Honk! (Tabard Theatre), Pirates of Penzance, Nicki in Shakers & The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods. Panto experience includes Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, playing the title role (Millennium Forum) and Evil Wanda in Rapunzel (Gaiety Theatre, Dublin.)

Kathryn is the first recipient of The London Theatre Runway bursary (2023) and has received the prestigious Laurence Olivier Bursary Award and the Ian Fleming Award (2010)

Kathryn is an accomplished vocalist and has worked for Commedia of Errors in Plays Aloud at Home at Christmas and provided backing vocals for Britain's got Talent.

Kathryn has originated various roles on cast recordings including The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, (Steven Luke Walker) Band Camp the musical, Dance with a Stranger (Adam Lenson and James Moriarty) and workshops include Am Dram the Musical (Katie Lam and Alex Parker).

Kathryn is a Mum of two boys and can most recently be seen on CBeebies The Toddler Club (3 arrows media) with her eldest son, Peter.

Kathryn is thrilled to be marching down the aisle in Bridesmaids, working with an incredible all female cast. Kathryn would like to thank her husband Martin, her Mum, family and friends for all their support and making it possible for her to tour and her two little boys, Peter and Charlie for being little legends!

Rebecca Tebbett - Becky

Rebecca graduated from LAMDA in 2017 and was awarded the Laurence Olivier Bursary whilst training.

She played the recurring role of 'Pupil Midwife Alison Hopkiss' in Call the Midwife and recently toured with the John Godber Company in Shakers: Under New Management as Mel. TV credits include Call the Midwife (BBC), Murder Maps (UKTV).

Theatre credits include Shakers: Under New Management (John Godber Company); Nutcracker Re-Miced (Durham Gala); Hound of The Baskervilles (Northern Stage); Jane Eyre (The Watermill); Fragment (Battersea Arts Centre). Rebecca is over the moon to be joining the cast of Bridesmaids.

Rebecca Jayne-Davies – Tiffany

Rebecca is a graduate of Arts Educational School London.

Her theatre credits include Hairspray (UK tour); Singin' in the Rain (The Mill at Sonning); Daddy Long Legs (Barn Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Sheffield Crucible); Pinocchio (National Theatre); Half a Sixpence (West End); Legally Blonde (Leicester Curve Theatre); Kiss Me, Kate (Théâtre du Châtelet); Anything Goes (UK tour); Edges (Chiswick Playhouse); The Water Babies (Curve Theatre); Jersey Boys (West End); West Side Story (Royal Shakespeare Company).

Film credits include Kipps (Sky Arts); Kensaltown (Edit6 Ltd); That's English (Cicada Bellwether).

She has also taken part in the following workshops: Undisclosed Musical (Old Vic); Anthony and Cleopatra (National Theatre Studio); Ostalgie (National Theatre).

Charlotte Duffy – Cover and Resident Director

Charlotte is a graduate of the Oxford School of Drama.

Her previous theatre credits include STRIKE! (Southwark Playhouse), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (West End and UK and Irish Tour), Ironmistress (The Albany), Spent (Soho Theatre), Peep (Arcola and Smock Alley Dublin), Christopher and His Kind (The Space).

Charlotte was also a theatre maker for the Dublin based company, Come as Soon as You Hear, and has toured with some of their most successful works to date: Pop and Spurt.