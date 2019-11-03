Artistic Director David Agler Take Final Bow As The 68th Wexford Festival Opera Comes To A Close

As his tenure as Artistic Director comes to a close, David Agler took his final bow on stage last night in the National Opera House after the closing performance of the 68th Festival. David thanked both the company and the audience for their loyal support throughout the years, before formally handing over to the incoming Artistic Director Rosetta Cucchi, the Festival's eighth Artistic Director in its sixty-eight year history.

This year's Wexford Festival Opera ran for 13 consecutive days with 41 public events, most of which were sold-out.

Millions more from across the country and around the globe were treated to a taste of this award-winning international Festival through the live stream of Antonio Vivaldi's Dorilla in Tempe. Audiences experienced the magic of Wexford from the comfort of their own homes on Saturday, 2 November as they enjoyed the worldwide live-stream of this sold-out production via rte.ie/culture and the live national and international radio broadcast by RTE lyric fm and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Closer to home, and in an exciting new development, Dorilla in Tempe was also live-streamed into three Irish cinemas, the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin, Pálás Cinema, Galway and Century Cinema, Letterkenny, marking the first time ever that an Irish-produced opera was broadcast live into Irish cinemas.

Though the curtain has come down for another year, the public can continue to enjoy a taste of Wexford throughout November on Opera Night with Paul Herriott, Saturdays on RTE lyric fm at 7pm www.rte.ie/lyricfm/opera-night as they broadcast four more of this year's operas.

· 9 November The Veiled Prophet by Charles Villiars Stanford

· 16 November La cucina by Andrew Synnott and Adina by Rossini

· 23 November Don Quichotte by Jules Massenet

These productions will also be broadcast internationally, to Croatia, Serbia, Switzerland, Canada, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands and Germany as part of the European Broadcasting Union Premium Opera Series which celebrates the best of Opera around Europe from La Scala to Vienna Staatsoper to Wexford Opera Festival, reaching almost 10 million listeners courtesy of RTE lyric fm and the EBU.

The 69th Wexford Festival Opera will run from 20 October - 1 November, 2020. 70 events over 13 consecutive days including 3 main evening operas, an orchestra gala concert with world-renowned US soprano, Lisette Oropesa, a full daytime programme and pop-up operas throughout the town of Wexford.

Priority booking for the 69th Wexford Festival Opera opens on Saturday, 21 March 2020 for Bravura, Aria, Cabaletta and Ensemble + Friends of Wexford Festival Opera. Booking for Ensemble Friends opens on Saturday, 28 March, 2020. Public booking opens on Saturday, 4 April 2020.

Wexford Festival Opera is supported by grants from the Arts Council, Wexford County Council and Fáilte Ireland/Ireland's Ancient East.

For more see wexfordopera.com @wexfordfestivalopera / @wexfordopera





