Adam Garcia Joins Creative Team of EMERALD STORM

Breaking News!

World renowned tap dancer and Hollywood actor Adam Garcia has now teamed up with the production company responsible for the critically acclaimed Irish Dance sensation Emerald Storm.

As a two time Olivier Award nominee, Adam will bring his world class skills to evolve and develop the show further as co-writer and co-choreographer.

On joining the team Adam said "Emerald Storm has been on my radar since it's premier in 2018. I am really excited about what we can achieve together and can't wait to take this show to the next level!"

Slamdunk Entertainment, responsible for the creation of Emerald Storm, are supremely thrilled and can't wait for the future of this special show.

Don't miss out! On sale from the end of November. Grab your tickets at www.sweeneyentertainments.co.uk/shows/emerald-storm/ for Emerald Storms eagerly awaited return.