Abbey Theatre Announces Further Programming Changes Due

The Abbey Theatre today announced additional programming changes, including further postponements and show cancellations, as a result of the ongoing impact of its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, Directors of the Abbey Theatre, said: "We appreciate the continued support and understanding of the theatre community, our colleagues, audiences and funding partners whilst we navigate the continued impact of COVID-19 and social distancing on our programme. Due to the limitations faced when staging productions safely across all scales, including the challenges of casting, rehearsals, choreography, technical and facilities logistics during the pandemic, we are required to make these further adjustments to our announced programme for 2020."

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan T.D. said: "As we start the process of reopening society, it's clear that the public health measures that have been so effective against Covid-19 will continue to have a serious impact on our arts and culture sectors, including our theatres. In common with the wider arts sector, we have been working with all in the theatre sector, including the Abbey, since March, to agree how we can minimise this impact. This work continues and we remain committed to providing the maximum support possible to the sector and all those working in it at this very challenging and stressful time."

The Abbey Theatre Box Office and our partner venues will contact any patrons who hold a ticket for impacted performances. Please do not contact the Abbey box-office directly. There are many orders to rearrange, but all ticket holders will be contacted via email &/or telephone. The Abbey Theatre greatly appreciates the patience of our customers, as we work to update each ticket holder individually.

All artists contracted in postponed or cancelled Abbey productions will be paid in full for their original contracts. The Abbey Theatre plans to bring many of these artists back together and get these projects to the stage.

Schedule updates 2020 programme

THE BOY (Dublin Theatre Festival)

With performances due to begin on 17 September, the current closure has disrupted the casting, rehearsal and staging operations for this production. We will postpone The Boy and reschedule for Dublin Theatre Festival 2021.

THIS BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE (national tour)

With government guidelines indicating all theatres cannot reopen until August 10th, this tour will not proceed. The Abbey Theatre's plan to meet local artists at each of the touring venues will still take place, albeit digitally. The schedule of meetings are:

Galway, Town Hall Theatre: 30 Jun

Sligo, Hawk's Well Theatre: 2 Jul

Cork, The Everyman Theatre: 9 Jul

Limerick, Lime Tree Theatre: 16 Jul

Wexford, National Opera House: 21 Jul

Belfast, Lyric Theatre: 23 Jul

Email new.work@abbeytheatre.ie with "Local Artists Meeting" in the subject line to request a link and scheduling information. Availability is limited.

TWO PINTS (at the Olympia, and national tour)

With performances due to begin in August, the current closure has disrupted the rehearsal and staging operations for this production, therefore Two Pints is postponed. The national tour to Galway, Cork, Limerick and Belfast has also been postponed. New dates will be announced in due course.

GOOD VIBRATIONSThe presenters of Good Vibrations,The Lyric Theatre, Belfast were unable to proceed with the show, due to the COVID-19 crisis. This production will no longer proceed as scheduled.

INTO THE DARK WOODSWith performances due to begin in May, the current closure has disrupted the rehearsal and staging operations for this production and means Into the Dark Woods is postponed.

EVERYTHING NOT SAVEDWith performances due to begin in July, the current closure has disrupted the rehearsal and staging operations for this production, which will no longer proceed as scheduled.

PURPLE SNOWFLAKES AND TITTY WANKSThe Abbey Theatre and The Royal Court have postponed the production due to the COVID-19 restrictions. New dates will be announced in due course.

EIST LIOMPerformances of this production were due to begin on 23 September; as the current closure has disrupted the casting, rehearsal and staging operations, The Abbey Theatre and One Two One Two will postpone Eist Liom and reschedule for Dublin Theatre Festival 2021.

FROM EDEN/NORTHERN LIGHTSCurrently going ahead as planned, performances scheduled to begin 10 November.

DUBLIN FRINGE FESTIVALProgramme details will be announced by Dublin Fringe Festival in due course.

Digital performances / content

DEAR IRELANDAll 50 Dear Ireland monologues are available to watch on our YouTube channel.Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2z1O2VioKplw05TdCnBSA4lLAyjQp4W5

CYPRUS AVENUEFree access to the online performance of Cyprus Avenue has been extended to 31 May.Watch it here: https://www.abbeytheatre.ie/whats-on/cyprus-avenue/

ABBEY THEATRE PODCASTS

The Abbey Theatre's talks series, with extensive long form interviews with artists, theatre makers and theatre lovers is available on SoundCloud.Listen here: https://www.abbeytheatre.ie/get-involved/talks-podcasts/

Stay tuned for further new programme announcements.

