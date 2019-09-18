ASKING FOR IT Returns to The Everyman

Audience reaction to the acclaimed stage adaptation of Louise O'Neill's devastating novel was overwhelming. The initial run in The Everyman broke every box office record and the run at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin also sold out well in advance of the production even opening and drewan extraordinary reaction on social media. This timely production returns to the Everyman next week when audiences will have the chance to experience it for themselves.

Produced by Landmark Productions and The Everyman, Asking for It was adapted for the stage by Meadhbh McHugh, in collaboration with Annabelle Comyn, who also directs. Asking for It shines an unflinching light on the experience of a young woman whose life is changed forever by a horrific act of violence. One night in a small town in Co. Cork, where everyone knows everyone, things spiral terrifyingly out of control. What will happen now? - to Emma? To her family? To the others? The cast includes Venetia Bowe, Dawn Bradfield, Sean Doyle, Kwaku Fortune, Liam Heslin, Aisling Kearns, Shane Lennon, Sile Maguire, Amy McElhatton, Tiernan Messitt-Green, Simon O'Gorman and Darragh Shannon.

The production runs from Thursday 26th September - Saturday 5th October (excluding Sunday), 7.30pm, and matinees will take place Thursday 3rd October, 1pm, and Saturday 5th October at 2pm. Tickets €40, concession €37, students €15, are available from The Everyman Box Office, phone 021 4501 673, or online at everymancork.com





