A VERY OLD MAN WITH ENORMOUS WINGS Returns Following Sold-out Run At Dublin Fringe 2019

The Abbey Theatre presents the return of Dublin Fringe box office hit A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings, created by award-winning company Collapsing Horse. Based on a short story by Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez, this will be a show for all ages this Christmas season, brought to vivid life on stage using music, puppetry, and live video projection.

Described as "one of the finest groups of artists to emerge in recent years" by The Irish Times, Collapsing Horse developed this new play over a year-long residency in Riverbank Arts Centre, supported by Kildare Library, Arts Service and Riverbank Arts Centre and the Arts Council of Ireland and it premiered in Dublin Fringe 2019.

The original story is a classic magic-realist fable by Nobel Prize-winning author García Márquez. A young couple find an injured old man outside their house, an old man who just happens to have a pair of enormous wings. The wise neighbour woman tells them he's an angel. She warns them to keep their distance. The priest says he's an imposter. He warns them not to be tricked. The doctor examines him. He thinks more men should have wings. As pilgrims flock to see him, hoping to be healed by him, hoping for a gawp, they leave with something different than what they expected.

The spellbinding cast, Manus Halligan and Genevieve Hulme-Beaman (nominated for Best Actress at Dublin Fringe 2019 for the role), add to the magic of this production. The creative team includes composer Alma Kelliher (ThisIsPopBaby's Riot) and designer Andrew Clancy; the production won the Best Design award at Dublin Fringe 2019.

Booking: abbeytheatre.ie or call 01 87 87 222







Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories

More Hot Stories For You