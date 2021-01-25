YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast's 'Act II...Places' Series Welcomes Jordan Haddad and Eric Schultz







Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced an outstanding episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring Executive Director/Founder Jordan Haddad And Producer/Actor Eric Schultz Of Southern California-Based Ghost Light Theatricals. Episode 86 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/YPIYT.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

Jordan Haddad is the Executive Director/Founder and Eric Shultz is a Producer/Actor at Ghost Light Theatricals; a newly formed Southern California-based theatre company making live theatre possible on a virtual stage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Website: https://ghostlighttheatric.wixsite.com/ghostlight and BPN.FM/YPIYT

"Ghost Light Theatricals" Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostlight.theatricals/

"The Trail To Oregon" Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghost-light-theatricals-the-trail-to-oregon-tickets-130082936565

The Podcast is on ITunes, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Podcast Addict, Podbean, Pocketcasts, Deezer, Tune In, Listen Notes, the UK-based theater platform Thespie and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

SEAN CHANDLER(Host/Creator/Producer) began podcasting in 2012 as co-host of "Lundon Calling: The Empty Closet Series" and "Lundon Calling: The Lundon Bridge" with late LGBTQ icon Ace Lundon. In 2017 Sean decided to combine his love of theatre and podcasting and created "Your Program Is Your Ticket" as a platform for all types and levels of theater highlighting smaller, more intimate productions. Sean is an award-winning, multi-produced and published script writer. His works include At The Flash (Pride Films and Plays Great Gay Play and Musical Contest Winner, Oscar Wilde Best New Work Nomination - Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, NYC Fringe Outstanding Solo Performance), We The People: A Theatrical Song Cycle produced in 2018 at Stage 733 In Chicago and Running: A New Play Produced at the 2019 NY Theatre Festival - Summerfest. Running has been crafted into a musical co-written by award-winning, Chicago composer Leo Schwartz and also as a screenplay which is the recipient of ten screenwriting awards. Sean is also the Creator/Facilitator of "The Revisionist Mirrors" writing group and resides in New York City with his husband, David. Proud member of The Dramatists Guild. www.seanwchandler.com

JORDAN HADDAD is Executive Director and Founder of Ghost Light Theatricals, in addition to being a Los Angeles based actress. This is her first show that she is Executive Producing but she is no stranger to the stage. She has directed, performed, and teched many productions in the past. She is also a youth theatre teacher at Theatre 360 in Pasadena, California. Currently Jordan is a part of the "Murder Mystery Company" where she gets to travel all over California and dress up as a variety of characters to solve mysteries with their guest. Jordan is very excited to take on this project and hopefully many more to come.

ERIC SCHULTZ is a Producer and Actor at Ghost Light Theatricals. Originally from Southern California, Eric is currently a student at Boise State University. This is Eric's first time producing a show but has a theatre background. Eric has been a number of shows in the past as well as directed many student productions. Eric was most recently a part of the performing arts group "The Young Americans" where he traveled the world inspiring kids through music. He is currently getting his degree in Theatre Arts with an Art's Entrepreneurship Minor. Eric is very excited to get back into the world of theatre and share this production with people across the globe!