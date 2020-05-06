Writers Announced For Apples And Oranges THEatre ACCELERATOR Spring 2020 Cohort

Applying the model that accelerates technology start-ups, The APPLES AND ORANGES ARTS THEatre ACCELERATOR treats storytellers as founders and creates an opportunity for participants to interact with professionals in storytelling, production, distribution, and mentors in the business of show business.

The virtual class focuses on identifying audience fit, cultivation, branding and an understanding of market potential in relation to the story. The program runs online in partnership with Zoom from May 4th through May 15th and includes a mix of group discussions, assignments, lectures and presentations from experts in the entertainment, technology and investment arenas.

Phase one participants include new and experienced writers and composers from across the country. The following projects will be workshopped as part of THEatre ACCELERATOR:

*The four demarcated shows are participating in THEatre ACCELERATOR through a partnership with The National Alliance for Musical Theatre and will compete for a virtual presentation of their material sponsored by NAMT and Apples and Oranges Arts.

For more information about THEatre ACCELERATOR and our current roster of mentors, please click here.







