Writers Announced For Apples And Oranges THEatre ACCELERATOR Spring 2020 Cohort
Applying the model that accelerates technology start-ups, The APPLES AND ORANGES ARTS THEatre ACCELERATOR treats storytellers as founders and creates an opportunity for participants to interact with professionals in storytelling, production, distribution, and mentors in the business of show business.
The virtual class focuses on identifying audience fit, cultivation, branding and an understanding of market potential in relation to the story. The program runs online in partnership with Zoom from May 4th through May 15th and includes a mix of group discussions, assignments, lectures and presentations from experts in the entertainment, technology and investment arenas.
Phase one participants include new and experienced writers and composers from across the country. The following projects will be workshopped as part of THEatre ACCELERATOR:
- BLEEDING LOVE (book by Jason Schafer, lyrics by Harris Doran, music by Arthur Bacon)*
- COME FIND ME: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL (book, music and lyrics by Holly Reed, Music by Kelvin Reed)
- DOROTHY (book, music and lyrics by Charles Strand)
- GLAMOUR & GRIT (book and lyrics by Ariana Johns, music by Darryl Curry)
- GREAT WALL (book, music and lyrics by Kevin Merritt)*
- HALONA & OPHELIA book and lyrics by Hanako Greensmith, music and lyrics by SANDRA OKUBOYEJO)
- LADYSHIP (book, music and lyrics by Laura Good and Linda Good)
- MEDUSA (book, music and lyrics by Wes Braver and Rachel Dean)
- SIMON & JORGE PAY THEIR STUDENT LOANS (book, music and lyrics by Jesse Gage)*
- ST. STEPHEN & THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE (book, music and lyrics by Sam Sulton)
- THE GIRL WHO LEFT HOME (book and lyrics by Mallorie Ortega, lyrics by Steve Greist, music by Alex Winkler)
- THE PASSAGE (book, music and lyrics by David Darrow)*
- TINDERELLA: THE MODERN MUSICAL (book by Rose Oser, music by Christian B. Schmidt and lyrics by Weston Scott)
*The four demarcated shows are participating in THEatre ACCELERATOR through a partnership with The National Alliance for Musical Theatre and will compete for a virtual presentation of their material sponsored by NAMT and Apples and Oranges Arts.
