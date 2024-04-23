Playwright Robert O'Hara Signs With CAA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Robert O'Hara, playwright and director of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, has signed to CAA, Deadline reports.

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, O'Hara will direct a film version of his play Barbecue, starring Colman Domingo.

O'Hara's other stage credits include his play Insurrection: Holding History; as well as directing Wild With Happy and The Brother/Sister Plays (Part 2). Other Off-Broadway and regional credits include Bootycandy (Obie Award) at Playwrights Horizons, In the Continuum (Obie Award) at Primary Stages, Marie Antoinette at Steppenwolf Theater Company, Five Guys Named Moe and The Mountaintop at Arena Theater. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his direction of Slave Play, which is headed to the West End this year, with O'Hara once again directing.

