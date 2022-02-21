Wingspace Theatrical Design to Present A Free Virtual Salon On Theater Sidelines And Pivots







As part of their free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design will present a conversation on Thursday, February 24 at 7:00pm ET with Aaron Copp, Kate Ducey, Stowe Nelson and Lauren Halvorsen as they talk about their work inside and outside of theater. Moderated by Adrian Jones, the conversation will demystify some of the 'sidelines and pivots' that are available to theater artists.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and are available here.

A recording of the salon will be available on the Wingspace Facebook page for a limited time following live broadcast and recordings of past salons are archived on the Wingspace Youtube page.

Aaron Copp's recent projects include the Broadway production of The New One by Mike Birbiglia, Red State Blue State for Colin Quinn at the Minetta Lane, Candide at Tanglewood Music Center, One Line Drawn by Brian Brooks for Miami City Ballet, Newsies at Village Theater, and Shahrazad for The Royal Ballet of Flanders. Music projects include designs for The Silk Road Ensemble, Natalie Merchant, The Goat Rodeo Sessions, SO Percussion, Maya Beiser and the Bang On A Can All-Stars. Aaron has designed for The Old Globe, The Kennedy Center, Dallas Theater Center, and other major theaters around the country. He has worked extensively in the dance world, and in 2008 received his second Bessie Award for Jonah Bokaer's The Invention Of Minus One. He had a long association with Merce Cunningham, designing such pieces as Ground Level Overlay, Windows, and Biped, for which he also won a Bessie.

Kate Ducey is a multimedia artist focused on storytelling through moving imagery. Kate has created a wide variety of work in various disciplines, including projection & lighting design for theater, video editing and animation. Recent projects include Common's performance of "Say Peace" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Editor), Beetlejuice Broadway (Associate Projection Designer & Editor), & Never Sleep Alone - an interactive cabaret created for Virgin Voyages' premiere cruise ship, The Scarlet Lady (Projection Designer & Editor). Kate holds a BA from Northwestern University & her MFA from the University of Texas at Austin. Before moving to New York City she worked on television shows in Los Angeles, including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & Community. In her spare time she enjoys hanging from trapezes and doing handstands in empty theater lobbies.

Lauren Halvorsen is a dramaturg and writer based in Washington, DC. She has dramaturged over 40 new, contemporary, and classic plays and held artistic and literary positions at The Alley Theatre, City Theatre Company, WordBRIDGE Playwrights Laboratory, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, The Wilma Theater, and Studio Theatre, where she was the Associate Literary Director for nine years. Lauren writes Nothing for the Group, a weekly newsletter about the American theatre. The publication is the #1 theatre newsletter on Substack and was cited as the "Best Way to Learn About the American Theatre Industry" in Washington City Paper's 2021 Best of DC issue. She is currently working on projects with Theatre Washington, Woolly Mammoth, Baltimore Center Stage, Repertory Theater of St. Louis, and Long Wharf Theater. Lauren graduated from Bryn Mawr College, where she studied English, History of Art, and Creative Writing. https://www.laurenhalvorsen.com/

Stowe Nelson Stowe Nelson is a New York-based noisemaker for theatre and podcasts. He currently works as the Production Manager for This American Life. He also mixed and music supervised the third season of Serial and Nice White Parents for Serial Productions. Before joining This American Life, Stowe primarily worked as a theatrical sound designer, specializing in new and devised work. Select New York credits: Animal Wisdom (Bushwick Starr); The Wolves, queens (Lincoln Center Theater); Small Mouth Sounds (Ars Nova, Lortel Nomination); The Painted Rocks at Revolver Creek, The Wayside Motor Inn (Signature), Buyer & Cellar (Barrow Street). His work has been seen regionally at Actors Theatre of Louisville, Dallas Theatre Center, Williamstown Theatre Festival, South Coast Rep, Center Stage, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Studio Theatre and many others.

Adrian Jones is an award winning Brooklyn based set designer. Born and raised in New York City, Adrian's designs for theater and music have appeared on Broadway, across North America and around the world. Adrian's critically acclaimed design for the world premiere of The Nether directed by Neel Keller, at the Kirk Douglas Theater won Ovation and Los Angeles Critics' Circle awards. On Broadway, Adrian designed the Tony nominated Looped directed by Rob Ruggiero. Other awards include: Connecticut Critic's Circle Award (The Dazzle), a Carbonell award in Miami (Anna In The Tropics directed by Nilo Cruz) and two Kevin Kline Awards in St. Louis (Little Dog Laughed and Sunday In The Park With George directed by Rob Ruggiero). In New York, Adrian's designs have been seen at The Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Public Theater, New York City Players, PS122, LAByrinth Theater, The New Group, Target Margin, The Cherry Lane Theater, TACT and Synapse. Regional credits include designs for Arena Stage, Asolo Repertory Theater, Goodspeed Musicals, The Kirk Douglas Theater, The Repertory Theater of St. Louis, Barrington Stage, Baltimore Centerstage, The Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Boise Contemporary Theater, People's Light and Theater, and Yale Repertory Theater. Adrian's Design for Sufjan Steven's Age Of Adz tour was seen on stages around North America, in Europe and Australia. Adrian's design for dance includes: DD Dorvillier/Future Human Dance Corps, Nicholas Leichter Dance and Dancing Brick. His interior designs have been featured in Dwell magazine and Apartment Therapy. Adrian's work has also been published in Surface and Chance magazines. Adrian has served as a guest lecturer at UC irvine and as guest critic at The University of Minnesota and Hunter College. Adrian received his BA from Occidental College and an MFA from the Yale School Of Drama.