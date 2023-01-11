WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil Joins HITS! THE MUSICAL As Executive Producer







"HITS! The Musical" has announced that renowned global WWE Superstar, Thaddeus M. Bullard (aka Titus O'Neil), is joining the production team as an Executive Producer. In addition to serving as WWE Global Ambassador, Bullard is known for giving his time, talent and financial support to various organizations, both locally and globally, to help others succeed.

"Titus has been a close friend for many years and truly understands what giving young people a chance really means," said Bob Gries, founder of the show. "This extraordinary musical is offering 29 of America's greatest young singers and dancers an opportunity to fulfill their dreams. I believe no one is better equipped than Titus to help tell this story of how focus and hard work can lead to an opportunity to showcase one's talents."

"HITS! The Musical" is an unforgettable production of non-stop, foot-tapping fun and excitement for music lovers young and old. Ranging in age from 10 to 22, the budding young superstars will take audiences on a musical journey, performing medleys of nearly 100 of America's most iconic songs-including such well-known classics as "Hero," "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," "I Will Always Love You," "Singing in The Rain" and more.

"I've spent my life helping young people realize their dreams, and this show is going to capture America's attention by showcasing some of our country's most talented young people," said Bullard. "It's everyone's favorite songs combined with incredible singing, breathtaking dancing and first class production. Prepare to be amazed and have the time of your lives!"

A resident of Tampa, Florida, Bullard is a global entertainer, accomplished athlete and philanthropist, whose passion for charitable causes has raised millions of dollars for organizations such as United Way, Susan G. Komen and Special Olympics. For the past 12 years his "Joy of Giving" holiday event has garnered more than 15,000 gifts annually to underprivileged children and families in need throughout the Greater Tampa area.

The father of three-two sons, TJ Bullard and Titus Bullard, and a daughter, Leah-Bullard is also a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity incorporated, the president of the Bullard Family Foundation (an organization that provides programs and resources to help build character and improve outcomes in the community) and a member of Revealing Truth Ministries in Tampa.

The recipient of numerous honors, awards and athletic accomplishments, Bullard obtained his B.A. Sociology from the University of Florida.

For more information about the tour, go to www.thehitstour.com.

