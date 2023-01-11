Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil Joins HITS! THE MUSICAL As Executive Producer

50-plus city tour launches in February 2023 with stops from coast-to-coast.

Jan. 11, 2023  


WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil Joins HITS! THE MUSICAL As Executive Producer

"HITS! The Musical" has announced that renowned global WWE Superstar, Thaddeus M. Bullard (aka Titus O'Neil), is joining the production team as an Executive Producer. In addition to serving as WWE Global Ambassador, Bullard is known for giving his time, talent and financial support to various organizations, both locally and globally, to help others succeed.

"Titus has been a close friend for many years and truly understands what giving young people a chance really means," said Bob Gries, founder of the show. "This extraordinary musical is offering 29 of America's greatest young singers and dancers an opportunity to fulfill their dreams. I believe no one is better equipped than Titus to help tell this story of how focus and hard work can lead to an opportunity to showcase one's talents."

"HITS! The Musical" is an unforgettable production of non-stop, foot-tapping fun and excitement for music lovers young and old. Ranging in age from 10 to 22, the budding young superstars will take audiences on a musical journey, performing medleys of nearly 100 of America's most iconic songs-including such well-known classics as "Hero," "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," "I Will Always Love You," "Singing in The Rain" and more.

"I've spent my life helping young people realize their dreams, and this show is going to capture America's attention by showcasing some of our country's most talented young people," said Bullard. "It's everyone's favorite songs combined with incredible singing, breathtaking dancing and first class production. Prepare to be amazed and have the time of your lives!"

A resident of Tampa, Florida, Bullard is a global entertainer, accomplished athlete and philanthropist, whose passion for charitable causes has raised millions of dollars for organizations such as United Way, Susan G. Komen and Special Olympics. For the past 12 years his "Joy of Giving" holiday event has garnered more than 15,000 gifts annually to underprivileged children and families in need throughout the Greater Tampa area.

The father of three-two sons, TJ Bullard and Titus Bullard, and a daughter, Leah-Bullard is also a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity incorporated, the president of the Bullard Family Foundation (an organization that provides programs and resources to help build character and improve outcomes in the community) and a member of Revealing Truth Ministries in Tampa.

The recipient of numerous honors, awards and athletic accomplishments, Bullard obtained his B.A. Sociology from the University of Florida.

For more information about the tour, go to www.thehitstour.com.

Follow HITS! The Musical

@hitsthemusical

#HitsTheMusical #TheHitsTour






Project Broadways Mosaic Training Program Announces In-Person Program for 2023 Photo
Project Broadway's Mosaic Training Program Announces In-Person Program for 2023
Calling All BIPOC High School Aged Performers! Be a part of Project Broadway’s FREE In-Person Musical Theater Training Program this February-March 2023 in-person in NYC! 
Broadway Advocacy Coalition Announces Class of Fellows for 2023 Photo
Broadway Advocacy Coalition Announces Class of Fellows for 2023
Broadway Advocacy Coalition has announced the 2023 fellows selected to participate in the third annual BAC Artivism Fellowship, created to support artist-activists using their tools to have an impact on the world around them.
Industry Pro Newsletter: Lessons for Theater in 2022 Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Lessons for Theater in 2022
how are things going regionally? This week, Cara Joy David takes a look at what bumpy waters might be ahead for these large regional companies. Additionally, stories of troubling trends on who is leaving the field - women of color, directors in the UK - and theaters adjusting their leadership models as they step into an unknown future.
Phillippe Cato and Wayne Glover-Stuart Launch Theatre Production Company, Telluric. Photo
Phillippe Cato and Wayne Glover-Stuart Launch Theatre Production Company, Telluric.
Phillippe Cato and Wayne Glover-Stuart launch Telluric. - a theatre production company with the vision to create a theatre sector where all LGBTQIA+ stories are told regardless of gender, race, disability, or socio-economic background.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Project Broadway's Mosaic Training Program Announces In-Person Program for 2023 Project Broadway's Mosaic Training Program Announces In-Person Program for 2023
January 11, 2023

Calling All BIPOC High School Aged Performers! Be a part of Project Broadway’s FREE In-Person Musical Theater Training Program this February-March 2023 in-person in NYC! 
Broadway Advocacy Coalition Announces Class of Fellows for 2023Broadway Advocacy Coalition Announces Class of Fellows for 2023
January 10, 2023

Broadway Advocacy Coalition has announced the 2023 fellows selected to participate in the third annual BAC Artivism Fellowship, created to support artist-activists using their tools to have an impact on the world around them.
TRU Announces Community Gathering Via Zoom - Finding Harmony: Resources For Musical Theater ProfessionalsTRU Announces Community Gathering Via Zoom - Finding Harmony: Resources For Musical Theater Professionals
January 10, 2023

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.
Phillippe Cato and Wayne Glover-Stuart Launch Theatre Production Company, Telluric.Phillippe Cato and Wayne Glover-Stuart Launch Theatre Production Company, Telluric.
January 9, 2023

Phillippe Cato and Wayne Glover-Stuart launch Telluric. - a theatre production company with the vision to create a theatre sector where all LGBTQIA+ stories are told regardless of gender, race, disability, or socio-economic background.
Midtown Casino Will Generate $65 Million In New Broadway Revenue Says Coalition For A Better Times SquareMidtown Casino Will Generate $65 Million In New Broadway Revenue Says Coalition For A Better Times Square
January 6, 2023

With news of 16 Broadway shows closing in the next two months – impacting 39 percent of all Broadway theaters – the Coalition for a Better Times Square has released a statement in support of a Times Square casino.
share