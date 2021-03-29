Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WME Signs Derek DelGaudio, Writer and Star of IN & OF ITSELF

It was recently announced that DelGaudio joined the Steven Soderbergh-directed feature, KIMI, the New Line Max Original starring Zoë Kravitz.

Mar. 29, 2021  


Deadline has reported that WME has signed Derek DelGaudio. DelGaudio is best known for his one-man Off-Broadway show, In & Of Itself, which ran for 72 weeks with over 560 performances, grossing around $7 million.

Read the full story HERE.

In January 2021, Hulu released a documentary of Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself, directed by Frank Oz. A mysterious story is deciphered and the illusion of one's own identity is revealed in the new show, In & Of Itself. A modern allegory, In & Of Itself explores new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show.

DelGaudio, who is continuing to be represented by Crush Works and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, recently released his debut book, Amoralman, out now on Knopf.

Check out the full story HERE.


