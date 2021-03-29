WME Signs Derek DelGaudio, Writer and Star of IN & OF ITSELF







Deadline has reported that WME has signed Derek DelGaudio. DelGaudio is best known for his one-man Off-Broadway show, In & Of Itself, which ran for 72 weeks with over 560 performances, grossing around $7 million.

In January 2021, Hulu released a documentary of Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself, directed by Frank Oz. A mysterious story is deciphered and the illusion of one's own identity is revealed in the new show, In & Of Itself. A modern allegory, In & Of Itself explores new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show.

It was recently reported that DelGaudio joined the Steven Soderbergh-directed feature, KIMI, the New Line Max Original starring Zoë Kravitz.

DelGaudio, who is continuing to be represented by Crush Works and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, recently released his debut book, Amoralman, out now on Knopf.

