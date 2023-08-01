Vatic Joins Tessitura's Community of Partners for Dynamic Pricing Solutions







Tessitura, the nonprofit technology provider dedicated to the success of arts and culture organizations, is launching a new partnership with Vatic. The relationship provides Tessitura's users with an additional integrated, full-service pricing solution option.

Vatic's 16 proprietary algorithms help marketers find the right price for every performance. Automated dynamic pricing tools shift ticket prices up or down in alignment with customers' buying behavior and perceptions about an event's value.

Vatic fully integrates with Tessitura's CRM and ticketing platform to allow instant updates across all ticketing price types, including discounts. Reports also update automatically each day, allowing for in-depth analysis about the effect of pricing adjustments.

"Vatic's solution is designed specifically for performing arts organizations, not adapted from ticketed entities in other industries," said Erin Lively Koppel, Tessitura's Chief Strategy Officer. "A tiered pricing structure means a broad range of organizations can benefit from their dynamic pricing tools to increase revenue and decrease staff time spent on pricing management."

In addition to dynamic pricing, Vatic offers a full suite of other pricing solutions. Clients can access discounted consulting for rescaling venues. Vatic helps organizations establish starting prices for single tickets and subscriptions. And the team's experts provide advice about pricing for financial accessibility.

"We're thrilled to join the supportive community Tessitura fosters," said Sean Kelly, Vatic's founder. "We created Vatic to help performing arts organizations be more sustainable. We don't make clients guess whether dynamic pricing has improved their bottom line. Our assessments help organizations understand impact and, crucially, whether they are achieving an appropriate return on investment."

Vatic's clients include dance companies, orchestras, theatres, festivals and performing arts centers, among other live event producers. The company works with organizations of all sizes, including venues with as few as 200 seats.

Since its founding in 2018, Vatic has managed pricing for more than 6,000 performances. The company delivered $8 million in revenue growth to its partners in 2022.

The Vatic integration with Tessitura is available now. Details are available on the partner page at www.tessituranetwork.com.

Tessitura community members also can visit www.vatic.tech or email contact@vatic.tech for more information.

About Tessitura



Tessitura is a nonprofit technology company dedicated to helping arts and culture organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools turn data into action. And fully integrated payment processing, contactless scanning and seamless digital solutions mean our community is building a successful, sustainable future. We work with more than 800 organizations in 10 countries. For more information, visit www.tessituranetwork.com.

About Vatic



We believe the arts are an integral part of the human experience. We created Vatic to help arts organizations thrive. With over 15 years of real-world research and development, our automated dynamic pricing software helps you find the right price for every performance. And our team of performing arts professionals provides the support and in-depth analysis that help you continue to evolve your pricing strategy. For more information, visit www.vatic.tech.





