VIDEO: TDF Hosts a Virtual Town Hall on Accessibility and the New Normal
On June 30, TDF hosted a town hall on digital audience engagement, titled Accessibility and New Normal Talks.
The stream was presented by Access Smithsonian, the Theatre Development Fund (TDF), and The Institute for Human Centered Design.
Check it out below!
TDF is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF sustains live theatre and dance by engaging and cultivating a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational.
