UNMARRIED MAN Now Available For Worldwide Licensing Through Broadway DNA
Written by Emmy Kuperschmid and Alice Nora, Unmarried Man premiered at the PIT Loft in New York City in August 2022.
International licensing agency Broadway DNA has opened worldwide licensing for the new play Unmarried Man, which recently had its world premiere in NYC. The ninety-minute satire is now available to schools and theaters in the U.S. and abroad.
Written by Emmy Kuperschmid and Alice Nora, Unmarried Man premiered at the PIT Loft in New York City in August 2022. It featured an all-female and non-binary-identifying creative team and crew, led by director Ray Elizabeth.
A send-up of reality dating shows, Unmarried Man centers on a local TV station presenting a one-night special where a hometown hunk will try to find local love. But can true love really be found on primetime television? Unmarried Man is a fun, quirky play on popular reality dating shows that investigates the tropes we force upon the contestants and makes them real again- in hilarious, heart-warming, and surprising ways.
Creators Emmy Kuperschmid and Alice Nora said, "The theatrical canon is overwhelmingly patriarchal, and we wanted to challenge that by creating a joyous and comedic female driven narrative. We believe in finding love in unexpected places-and what better way to date than on local TV with a deadline? We are so excited for theater artists and audiences worldwide to discover the wacky world of Unmarried Man!"
"Unmarried Man is not only laugh-out-loud funny, but also a clever, honest opportunity for artists to reflect their community's sensibilities and turn gender stereotypes on their heads," adds Natalie Rine, President and CEO of Broadway DNA. "The wacky yet endearing characters Emmy and Alice have written provide the perfect playground for artists around the world to truly put their own creative stamp on the show."
The show is now available for licensing globally, some restrictions may apply. Theaters are encouraged to visit the Broadway DNA show page for more information.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
October 31, 2022
The Rose Room, a backroom speakeasy style nightclub complete with a vast and diverse array of performance artists is quickly becoming a New York go-to gathering area for those who call themselves bohemian and queer, recently made New York indie theatre mainstay Jay Michaels its general manager.
MCC Theater To Produce Workshop of New Musical HEARTS BEAT LOUD in February 2023
October 28, 2022
MCC Theater will produce a four-week development workshop of a new musical, Hearts Beat Loud, to be presented on February 9 & 10, 2023. Hearts Beat Loud is based on the inspiring 2018 indie film set in Red Hook (starring Nick Offerman and Toni Collette).
Director Anna D. Shapiro, Producer Leelai Demoz, Actor Ian Barford, and Investor Brad Keywell Launch Highwire Media
October 28, 2022
Tony Award-winning director Anna Shapiro (August: Osage County), Oscar-nominated producer Leelai Demoz (On Tip-Toe), Tony Award-nominated actor/writer Ian Barford (Linda Vista) and entrepreneur Brad Keywell (Groupon, WNDR Museum) have teamed up to create multimedia venture Highwire Media, an artist-first production company that is developing and producing projects across film, theater, and television.
1949 Tony Award Awarded to Nanette Fabray For LOVE LIFE Auctioned For $8,319
October 28, 2022
The 1949 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Music awarded to Nanette Fabray in “Love Life,” sold Thursday night for $8,319 at Nate D. Sanders Auctions.
The Entertainment Community Fund to be Lead Seller of Select Number of Tickets to THE LION KING Anniversary Celebration
October 27, 2022
The Entertainment Community Fund will be the lead seller of a select number of tickets to the upcoming 25th anniversary celebration of The Lion King on Broadway. Now, audiences will have the opportunity to be part of the celebration as this musical theater phenomenon marks its 25 years on Broadway at this special anniversary performance.