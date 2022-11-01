UNMARRIED MAN Now Available For Worldwide Licensing Through Broadway DNA







International licensing agency Broadway DNA has opened worldwide licensing for the new play Unmarried Man, which recently had its world premiere in NYC. The ninety-minute satire is now available to schools and theaters in the U.S. and abroad.

Written by Emmy Kuperschmid and Alice Nora, Unmarried Man premiered at the PIT Loft in New York City in August 2022. It featured an all-female and non-binary-identifying creative team and crew, led by director Ray Elizabeth.

A send-up of reality dating shows, Unmarried Man centers on a local TV station presenting a one-night special where a hometown hunk will try to find local love. But can true love really be found on primetime television? Unmarried Man is a fun, quirky play on popular reality dating shows that investigates the tropes we force upon the contestants and makes them real again- in hilarious, heart-warming, and surprising ways.

Creators Emmy Kuperschmid and Alice Nora said, "The theatrical canon is overwhelmingly patriarchal, and we wanted to challenge that by creating a joyous and comedic female driven narrative. We believe in finding love in unexpected places-and what better way to date than on local TV with a deadline? We are so excited for theater artists and audiences worldwide to discover the wacky world of Unmarried Man!"

"Unmarried Man is not only laugh-out-loud funny, but also a clever, honest opportunity for artists to reflect their community's sensibilities and turn gender stereotypes on their heads," adds Natalie Rine, President and CEO of Broadway DNA. "The wacky yet endearing characters Emmy and Alice have written provide the perfect playground for artists around the world to truly put their own creative stamp on the show."

The show is now available for licensing globally, some restrictions may apply. Theaters are encouraged to visit the Broadway DNA show page for more information.