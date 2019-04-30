Two New Readings To Be Presented At The New Studio Of The Directors Company This Week

The Directors Company (Michael Parva, Artistic Director, Leah Michalos, Producing Director) is pleased to announce the next two reading in its reading series, LINGER by Craig Garcia, directed by John Wooten, and IT'S NOT ABOUT THE CAT a new play by Jacey Powers, directed by Michelle Bossy.

In LINGER, Maryanne and James are forced to confront the possibility that their popular son is capable of a horrible act. As social media explodes over the incident, the couple struggles to hold their splintering family together. The cast features Michael Frederic, Danielle Skraastad, Robbie Haltiwanger, Sarah Kathryne Makl, Jonathan C. Kaplan, and Will Ehren.

LINGER was the winner of the 2018 Premiere Play Festival .

The reading will be presented to an invited audience today, April 30 at 3:00pm.

In IT'S NOT ABOUT THE CAT, Maggie and Barbara experience an unimaginable tragedy, and their marriage is pushed to the breaking point as they question if joy is worth pursuing in the face of an uncertain future, and the possibility of repeated hurt. Finding humor in the most unlikely places, the characters learn to embrace hope in the darkest of times. This is a story about love and commitment and betrayal. It's a story about life and death and grief and survival. It's a story about a lot of things, but there's one thing it's not about... It's not about the cat. The cast features Emily Bergl, Julia Murney, John Pankow and Bella May Mordus.

IT'S NOT ABOUT THE CAT will be presented on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 3pm at the new location of The Directors Company: 330 W. 42nd Street, Suite 1804. Seating is very limited. Reservations are required. Fore reservations please click here

The Directors Company is an award-winning not-for-profit theatre company with an extraordinary record in its mission to develop and produce groundbreaking new plays and musicals initiated and generated by outstanding directorial talent, for the American theatre public. www.directorscompany.org







