Trust for Governors Island Partners With Chestnut Carbon for Environmental Monitoring

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The Trust for Governors Island announced a new partnership with Chestnut Carbon, who will test and demonstrate their nature-based carbon removal solution on Governors Island as part of the Trust's Climate Piloting Program. The Trust's program allows climate tech innovators from across New York City to utilize the Island's built, social, and natural environments to showcase their products, gather data, engage with the public, scale their solutions, and ultimately help to advance New York City's leadership in climate action.

“Chestnut Carbon supports the restoration and conservation of forestland across the country for long-term carbon sequestration, enabled by their unique technology and innovative business model,” said Lauren Wang, Director of Climate Programs at the Trust for Governors Island. “We're proud to serve as a pilot site in a beloved public space where Chestnut can support the Trust in monitoring sequestration by its young urban forest in Hammock Grove.”

“As a New York-based company, we're proud to partner with the Trust for Governors Island to support climate innovation right here in our hometown,” said Sarah Ford, Chief Forestry Officer. “This pilot will deepen our understanding of carbon sequestration and ecosystem benefits in an urban forest setting while advancing the science of nature-based carbon removal. We're excited to contribute to Governors Island's role as a living laboratory for climate solutions.”

Although forests are one of the most effective carbon removal systems on the planet, measuring and verifying their climate impact remains a critical barrier to scaling investment in nature-based carbon removal solutions. Chestnut Carbon strives to solve this problem by supporting long-term forest restoration and conservation, with research plots and project sites established in 37 states.

On Governors Island, Chestnut is demonstrating how nature-based carbon removal works in an urban setting. Together with the Trust's horticulture and landscaping teams, they have established several research plots in Hammock Grove, a 10-acre experimental urban forest with more than 1,300 trees. From 2026 to 2028, Chestnut will use their pilot to study native species performance and carbon sequestration potential using advanced monitoring technologies, giving an accurate picture of these trees' impact on the Island environment. In addition, they will partner with the Trust to plant several new chestnut trees in Hammock Grove.

The Governors Island Climate Piloting Program offers early-stage companies and innovators the opportunity to test and scale climate products and services in a real-world environment. Since its launch in 2023, the program has advanced more than two dozen projects related to nature-based solutions, living shorelines, clean water, circular economy, buildings, energy, air quality, and urban agriculture—opening doors to new customers, suppliers, talent, investors, and public agency partnerships.

Governors Island is at the forefront of researching and demonstrating solutions that can be scaled globally. Its unique waterfront environment complements an award-winning park engineered for climate change; nearly one million annual visitors; opportunities for education, research, and piloting; public artworks engaging with climate issues; and a growing community of educational, nonprofit, and commercial tenants focused on climate solutions—including Billion Oyster Project, the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, NYU Gallatin WetLab, and the soon-to-open Buttermilk Labs.

The Trust and the New York City Mayor's Office have developed a vision to create the Center for Climate Solutions, an initiative on Governors Island to accelerate climate solutions for cities. In April 2023, The New York Climate Exchange, led by Stony Brook University and a consortium of partners, was selected as the initiative's anchor institution following a two-year competitive process. The Exchange will develop a $700-million campus on the Island focused on advancing climate solutions and preparing New Yorkers for green jobs, expected to open in 2029.

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