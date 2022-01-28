Trafalgar Entertainment Appoints Ellen McPhillips As New Regional Programming Director and Establishes Central Programming TeamÂ 







Trafalgar Entertainment - the international live entertainment business founded by Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire - has announced the appointment of Ellen McPhillips as Regional Programming Director and the creation of a Central Programming Team in an exciting move for regional theatres, producers and theatregoers.

As Regional Programming Director, Ellen will take the lead in establishing a centralised programming operation for TE's regional theatres, ensuring a growing rich and diverse programme of weekly content to deliver quality entertainment to audiences and communities.

Working in addition with in-house production colleagues - Trafalgar Theatre Productions and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions - Ellen will ensure that week-long and longer touring content is identified and prioritised across appropriate venues, as well as planning and securing a wide-ranging programme of visiting productions to maximise audience engagement.

Current touring productions from Trafalgar Theatre Productions include the highly anticipated return of five-star smash hit musical Anything Goes, the phenomenal Jersey Boys, the Olivier and Tony award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in collaboration with The National Theatre and the record-breaking world tour of The Rocky Horror Show. Touring productions on the current slate for Jonathan Church Theatre Productions include the smash hit musical Singin' in the Rain, Michael Morpurgo's classic Private Peaceful, the highly acclaimed A Monster Calls, the smash hit production of C.S. Lewis' classic The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (General Management) and the magical Wendy & Peter Pan at the Lowry Theatre this Christmas.

Trafalgar Entertainment's regional UK venues include the New Theatre, Cardiff, Cliffs Pavilion, Southend; G Live, Guildford; Orchard Theatre, Dartford; The Churchill Theatre, Bromley; the Swan, High Wycombe; the Lyceum Theatre, Crewe; the Wyvern Theatre, Swindon; the Beck Theatre, Hayes; the White Rock Theatre, Hastings; the Palace Theatre, Westcliff-on-Sea; and the Arts Centre, Swindon.

Previous to this new Regional Programming Director role, Ellen has been Theatre Director of the Southend Venues since 2007, during which time she has successfully led the teams at the Cliffs Pavilion and Palace Theatre - transforming them into Southend's principle cultural assets, and overseeing all planning, operations, people and financial performance, and business development. Prior to running Southend, Ellen worked as a General Manager at Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

A replacement for Ellen as Theatre Director for Southend Theatres has been appointed and an announcement will be made in due course.

Howard Panter, TE's Joint CEO and Creative Director, said: "Ellen's appointment is perfectly timed as Trafalgar Entertainment continues with its exciting growth strategy. We can now use this opportunity to harness our production output and expertise, and working with other producers, deliver fantastic week-long product into more venues, increase regional theatre audiences, and offer greater choice for theatregoers.

"The creation of a Central Programming Team will also improve service and opportunities for week-long producers with a single call to route a tour into multiple TE regional venues. We can also increase focus on week-long content and link into the West End encouraging and supporting more shows to tour regionally.

"Ellen has done a tremendous job leading the Southend team for almost 15 years and has played a pivotal role in establishing the theatre as one of our most important venues. We'd like to thank Ellen for all her hard work over the years and wish her every success as she embarks on this new journey."

Ellen McPhillips said: "This is a hugely exciting opportunity and I'm looking forward to leading the Central Programming Team in this new role, helping to build back regional theatre post pandemic with a strong programming offer, growing our regional audiences and developing relationships with producers and venues.

"I've loved working at the Southend venues, and I'll miss the team enormously, but I know they'll continue to thrive and I wish them every success for the future."