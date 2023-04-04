Touring Producers Troika Entertainment Joins Crossroads Live Group







BroadwayWorld has just learned that touring producers Troika Entertainment is now part of the Crossroads Live Group, bringing more than 30 years of experience producing, managing, and booking touring productions.

Crossroads Live North America productions include Annie, Cats, My Fair Lady, Tootsie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Phantom of the Opera (China).

Crossroads Live Group is formed of leading producers and presenters of world-class musical theatre, united in the shared vision of becoming the first and foremost global distributor of iconic theatrical entertainment. Beginning with David Ian Productions (UK, acquired in 2019), Crossroads has expanded its geographical reach and unrivaled team through the subsequent acquisitions of the Gordon Frost Organisation (Australia, 2020), Qdos Pantomimes (UK, 2021), and Troika Entertainment (North America, 2022).

For additional information, visit: https://www.xroadslive.com/

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made