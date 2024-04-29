Tony Yazbeck, Kate Rockwell, and Robert Cuccioli Will Lead Industry Reading of EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Every Wednesday Night will receive an industry presentation on May 10, 2024. The cast is led by Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, Kate Rockwell and Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli.

Every Wednesday Night is a heartwarming pop/rock musical that dives into life, love, loss, and the magical healing of music. The show centers on a young man dealing with the loss of his father while on the brink of fatherhood himself. On a whim, he steps into a local New Jersey bar on karaoke night and finds himself among a quirky group of regulars, each using the microphone to escape their own troubles. With a songbook of karaoke classics sprinkled in, the cast belts out fifteen original songs and creates a community of "misfit singers" that share life-altering moments. Every Wednesday Night is all about finding courage and healing in unexpected places.

The cast stars Tony Yazbeck (On The Town), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), D.C. Anderson (The Phantom of the Opera) Dave Droxler (Robin &Me), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Justin Sargent (Rock of Ages), Katie Sexton (The Play That Goes Wrong), Nyla Sostre (Shucked), WIll Wilhelm (Rent) and Robert Cuccioli(Jekyll & Hyde).

With a book by Jon D'Agostino and music & lyrics by Jon D'Agostino and Michael August and directed by Chad Austin, the creative team includes Mark Baron (Music Director), Rashad V. Chambers (Executive Producer), Evan Bernardin Productions (General Manager), Owen Mannion (Assistant Director), Janine Lee Papio/Think Big Picture (Marketing & Digital Advertising) and Allison Hohman (Production Stage Manager).

An invitation-only industry presentation of the new musical will be presented May 10th in Manhattan.

