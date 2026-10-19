Theatredor to Launch Masterclass Season Led by Tony and Olivier Winners
Director Tatiana Pandiani, sound designer Gareth Fry and set designer Beowulf Boritt will teach alongside author John Yorke.
Theatredor, the free global network for theatre, film and television professionals, has announced a new season of live masterclasses led by Tony and Olivier Award winners and some of the most respected names in stage and screen. Two-time Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, Olivier Award-winning sound designer Gareth Fry and former Channel 4 drama chief John Yorke are among the artists sharing how their work really gets made.
The season opens on October 29 with director and choreographer Tatiana Pandiani, who will show actors, dancers, singers and other performers how to stop waiting for the call and start making their own work. Pandiani has taught at the Yale School of Drama, NYU Tisch and The New School, her Off-Broadway directing credits include Torera at WP Theater and Long Wharf Theatre, and her bilingual musical AZUL won the Jonathan Larson Award. In Creating Your Own Work she breaks the daunting idea of making something from nothing into practical steps, drawing on dramaturgy, writing and performance to help participants find an idea, shape it and bring it to life.
On November 12, John Yorke, author of Into the Woods, takes writers inside story structure, showing how to diagnose what is not working in a script and how to fix it. Later in the season, Boritt, the designer behind Come From Away and New York, New York, reveals how a Broadway set is built to transform in front of an audience, while Fry, whose work spans The National Theatre, the Royal Court and the West End, opens up the world of theatre sound.
'So many talented performers are told their career depends on the next audition,' said Nathalie O'Sullivan, co-founder of Theatredor. 'This season gives them the chance to learn directly from the people who make the work. Tatiana is the perfect place to start, because she shows performers they can create their own opportunities.'
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