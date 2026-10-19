Theatredor to Launch Masterclass Season Led by Tony and Olivier Winners

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Theatredor, the free global network for theatre, film and television professionals, has announced a new season of live masterclasses led by Tony and Olivier Award winners and some of the most respected names in stage and screen. Two-time Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, Olivier Award-winning sound designer Gareth Fry and former Channel 4 drama chief John Yorke are among the artists sharing how their work really gets made.

The season opens on October 29 with director and choreographer Tatiana Pandiani, who will show actors, dancers, singers and other performers how to stop waiting for the call and start making their own work. Pandiani has taught at the Yale School of Drama, NYU Tisch and The New School, her Off-Broadway directing credits include Torera at WP Theater and Long Wharf Theatre, and her bilingual musical AZUL won the Jonathan Larson Award. In Creating Your Own Work she breaks the daunting idea of making something from nothing into practical steps, drawing on dramaturgy, writing and performance to help participants find an idea, shape it and bring it to life.

On November 12, John Yorke, author of Into the Woods, takes writers inside story structure, showing how to diagnose what is not working in a script and how to fix it. Later in the season, Boritt, the designer behind Come From Away and New York, New York, reveals how a Broadway set is built to transform in front of an audience, while Fry, whose work spans The National Theatre, the Royal Court and the West End, opens up the world of theatre sound.

'So many talented performers are told their career depends on the next audition,' said Nathalie O'Sullivan, co-founder of Theatredor. 'This season gives them the chance to learn directly from the people who make the work. Tatiana is the perfect place to start, because she shows performers they can create their own opportunities.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 17 Hrs 36 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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