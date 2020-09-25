Theatre Now Announces Colleen Harris as New Managing Director

Harris has composed musical works for the University of Maryland, the College of Marin, and the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.







Theatre Now has announced today that Colleen Harris has joined the organization as Managing Director. Harris comes to the organization after several years as the Theater Manager and later the Director of Human Resources for New World Stages. She has composed musical works for the University of Maryland, the College of Marin, and the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. She currently serves on the faculty of the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

"We are delighted to welcome Colleen into our company," said Artistic Director Thomas Morrissey. "Her experience as a composer gives her a depth of knowledge of the field and of the needs of our artists. Her years of work in theatre administration will strengthen our growing organization. And her dedication to teaching young theatre artists demonstrates her commitment to the work we do in supporting and developing musical theatre writers."

"I've been searching for a theatre organization that promotes the growth of the musical theatre form, and that has the agility and flexibility to engage writers with diverse backgrounds, voices, and styles," said Colleen Harris. "Theatre Now has built a reputation for serving artists, and that foundation will serve us well as we continue to expand our service and our commitment to artists and to the future of musical theatre. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Now entering its eighth year, Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. They produce the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals as well as developmental productions of new works. Their Musical Writers Lab is a community of musical theatre writing teams who meet regularly to work on the development of new musicals through Lab presentations, sharing their process and offering support. Lab members benefit additionally from Theatre Now's mentorship, developmental productions, publishing and licensing.







