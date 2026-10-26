Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Theatre Communications Group Unveils Leadership Transition Amid Financial Challenges
The contracts of TCG's three Co-Executive Directors — Emilya Cachapero, LaTeshia Ellerson and Alisha Tonsic — concluded effective October 16, 2026.
Theatre Communications Group has revealed a leadership transition as the organization responds to significant financial challenges and undertakes a broader restructuring process. TCG evolved to a shared leadership structure in July 2024 with the 3-person team fully in place by December 2024. The contracts of TCG's three Co-Executive Directors — Emilya Cachapero, LaTeshia Ellerson and Alisha Tonsic — concluded effective October 16, 2026.
To navigate the months ahead, TCG's Board of Directors has appointed Shaunda Miles McDill as Interim Executive Director, effective November 1, 2026. McDill will serve through the end of TCG's fiscal year (June 2027) while the organization identifies and implements a structure, priorities and resources to develop a sustainable way forward.
"TCG is facing a serious financial challenge that requires difficult decisions to stabilize the organization and position it for what comes next,” said Alexandra Meda and Abby Marcus, co-chairs of TCG's Board of Directors. “The conditions facing TCG reflect longstanding challenges across the American theatre and demand a new, innovative, and evolving vision for the organization and the field. Our responsibility is to meet this moment directly, make the decisions necessary to secure TCG's future, and continue to respond to the needs of the community it serves. We recognize Emilya, LaTeshia, and Alisha for their leadership and deep commitment to TCG through an exceptionally difficult period. We are grateful for their contributions to the organization's people, programs, and nationwide community. We are also grateful that Shaunda has agreed to step into this interim role at such an important moment for TCG. For 65 years, this field has come back to the same table in its hardest moments. TCG is that table, and this generation deserves the chance to shape the field of tomorrow, not just inherit the one that exists."
TCG's current challenges reflect compounding conditions that have affected the theatre industry and arts and culture sector for years, and were intensified by the pandemic and its lasting effects. The organization is navigating a changed environment for revenue, philanthropy, membership and the broader field while working to sustain the essential work that theatres and theatremakers rely on. This difficult decision reflects immediate financial and operational needs as the organization works toward stabilization. At the same time, it does not diminish the contributions or impact of its shared leadership.
The Board is working with staff and stakeholders to build a sustainable plan for TCG. The organization's responsibility is not simply to preserve TCG as it has existed, but to ensure that the work the field depends on can endure and evolve. That work will include assessing the organization's operating model, clarifying its priorities and determining what the community needs most from a national organization, while sustaining what matters most and making the changes necessary for the work to endure.
For 65 years, TCG has helped create the national capacity that allows theatres and theatremakers to move forward together — connecting people to knowledge, resources, relationships and action; advocating for the field and artistic freedom; publishing playwrights and theatre journalism; moving resources through grants and professional development; and creating spaces where the field can learn from one another and imagine what comes next.
TCG continues to lead for a just and thriving theatre ecology. The organization will communicate directly with members, funders, partners, grantees, authors, subscribers and other stakeholders about the transition and any operational changes that affect them and will share more updates publicly as the Board finalizes a strategy forward.
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