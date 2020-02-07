Theatre Communications Group Has Appointed Erica Lauren Ortiz as New Director of Marketing

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre has announced the appointment of Erica Lauren Ortiz as its new director of marketing. Ortiz will be responsible for creating, implementing, and measuring the success of a comprehensive marketing plan that advances TCG's mission to strengthen, nurture, and promote professional theatre in the U.S. and globally. Working with a portfolio that includes individual membership, events, and publishing, Ortiz will raise the valuation of TCG's programs within the theatre field while championing the not-for-profit theatre to our broader culture.

"I am thrilled to welcome Erica to TCG's senior leadership team," said Adrian Budhu, deputy director and COO, TCG. "As TCG moves into its sixth decade, her experience as a digital media expert and creative producer will help innovate the ways TCG tells its own story, as well as the stories of the field we serve. Her commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion aligns with TCG's values, and her collaborative approach to working will strengthen our organizational culture."

"The field wide leadership of TCG is so vital to the theatre community," Ortiz said. "I am thrilled to advance the mission of TCG and help to make our organization a leader in digital marketing, audience development, and creative strategy for our Member Theatres and theatre people across the country."

Erica Lauren Ortiz is a digital media expert and creative producer, with over 20 years of experience in theatre. An award-winning actress and playwright, she has performed in over 50 theatre and film productions, including at the John F. Kennedy Center, Rep Stage, Amoralists Theater Company, T. Schreiber Studio (NY), among others. As an entertainment marketing executive, Erica has become known for technology-driven innovation. Previous roles include: Sr. Director of Digital Marketing & Business Development at Odyssey Media - connecting influential multicultural women around the world in partnership with over 30 of the nation's leading Fortune 500 companies; Founding TKTS Patron Services Coordinator for Theatre Development Fund, launching the app & customer service representative program at the discount ticket seller; and Founder at TheBrandprint, a creative digital marketing consultancy recently featured on Bravo's Project Runway. An advocate for diversity & inclusion, Erica is a former member of the National Board of Directors of the NAACP, the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) exists to strengthen, nurture, and promote professional theatre in the U.S. and globally. Since its founding in 1961, TCG's constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and nearly 10,000 Individual Members. Through its Core Values of Activism, Artistry, Diversity, and Global Citizenship, TCG advances a better world for theatre and a better world because of theatre. TCG offers its members networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships, approximately $2 million per year, to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 17 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH®, the essential source for a career in the arts. In all of its endeavors, TCG seeks to increase the organizational efficiency of its Member Theatres, cultivate and celebrate the artistic talent and achievements of the field, and promote a larger public understanding of, and appreciation for, the theatre.www.tcg.org.







