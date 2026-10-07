Theater Resources Unlimited to Host One-Person Show Panel via Zoom
Panelists Toni Hart, Angela Polite, Sam Simon, and Anton Spivack will share insights on writing, producing, and marketing solo theater pieces.
A dependable haven for theater professionals, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.
Click here to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.
10/9 - Why Fly Solo? Creating and Marketing a One-Person Show. In the room, four solo artists who have appeared or will be appearing in the United Solo Festival: Toni Hart, playwright and comedian (Run Out of Town: How A Small Town Dealt with Right-Wing Extremism); Angela Polite, educator, actress and playwright (Mary Speaks, drawing parallels between the biblical Mary and generations of black mothers dealing with violence in America); Sam Simon, writer and performer (Dementia Man: An Existential Journey, his journey from diagnosis with Alzheimer's to advocate for change through theater); and Anton Spivack, actor and playwright (Functions, touching on the struggle to be accepted and have a career in the arts). Solo festivals pop up everywhere, and at independent theater festivals like the New York City Fringe or the Edinburgh Festival Fringe solo pieces explode in popularity, accounting for anywhere from 20% to 35% of the entire festival catalog. The minimal costs to produce, and simple tech requirements, make solo the most popular format for emerging artists who write, produce, and star in their own work. It can often be the most personal expression of an artist's deepest concerns, so how do you shape something so private into an experience that is accessible and meaningful for a wider audience? Is it simply a form of storytelling, or can it be a structured play? Our guests will share their inspirations for writing these shows, and their experiences at varying spaces and where they found support (and how they reached theur audience). Does "solo" necessarily mean "alone"? Click here to register and receive the link.
More information about upcoming dates is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.
To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with 'Zoom Me' in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.
Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/ Please visit us and consider joining our 35,700 subscribers.
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-three-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.
TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts, and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater; and presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices (adapting short plays into films), Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.
Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley, Merrie L. Davis, Dunbar Hofmann Productions and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.
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