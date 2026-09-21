Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Community Gathering on American Theater's Future
Brett Bernardini and Cody Lassen will address concerns about the state of nonprofit and off-Broadway theater.
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.
Click here to receive this Friday’s Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.
9/25 - Saying Nay to the Naysayers: A Positive Look at the Future of American Theater
In the room: Brett Bernardini, founder of Spirit of Broadway musical theater in Norwich, Connecticut, which he ran for 21 years, former executive leader at Nebraska Shakespeare Festival, The Cape Playhouse and Theater Harrisburg and currently chronicling the cultural life of rural America; and Cody Lassen, Tony-nominated commercial producer (Broadway: How I Learned To Drive, Indecent, the Deaf West Theatre revival of Spring Awakening; Off-Bway A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet), new works developer and live events consultant. The death knell just seems to keep tolling for the American theater, though that mournful sound has filled the air on and off for at least a century. More recently, in announcing that he was stepping down as artistic director of New York's Public Theater, Oskar Eustis suggested that the current cultural environment and economic trends have ended the nonprofit American theater movement. Meanwhile in other not-so-news, the off-Broadway producing model has long been declared untenable, and the skyrocketing costs of productions and the consequential ticket pricing (and audience drop-off) looks to many like a deadly vicious circle. Brett and Cody see things differently. Hear why they think we'll make it through. Click here to register and receive the link.
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