Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Community Gathering on American Theater's Future

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday’s Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

9/25 - Saying Nay to the Naysayers: A Positive Look at the Future of American Theater

In the room: Brett Bernardini, founder of Spirit of Broadway musical theater in Norwich, Connecticut, which he ran for 21 years, former executive leader at Nebraska Shakespeare Festival, The Cape Playhouse and Theater Harrisburg and currently chronicling the cultural life of rural America; and Cody Lassen, Tony-nominated commercial producer (Broadway: How I Learned To Drive, Indecent, the Deaf West Theatre revival of Spring Awakening; Off-Bway A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet), new works developer and live events consultant. The death knell just seems to keep tolling for the American theater, though that mournful sound has filled the air on and off for at least a century. More recently, in announcing that he was stepping down as artistic director of New York's Public Theater, Oskar Eustis suggested that the current cultural environment and economic trends have ended the nonprofit American theater movement. Meanwhile in other not-so-news, the off-Broadway producing model has long been declared untenable, and the skyrocketing costs of productions and the consequential ticket pricing (and audience drop-off) looks to many like a deadly vicious circle. Brett and Cody see things differently. Hear why they think we'll make it through. Click here to register and receive the link.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 13 Hrs 59 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Theater Resources Unlimited Recent Articles TRU Community Gathering: MTI's Place in Theater Licensing







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming