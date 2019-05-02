Theater Resources Unlimited Announces 2019 Audition Weekend - Deadline 5/6

Last week for actors to apply for the Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) Audition Weekend, a combined audition presented with sponsorship from BackStage, Dan Lane Williams Photography, The PIT, Todd Estrin Photography and Reproductions.com on May 19 and 20 at The Peoples Improv Theater, 123 E 24 Street, NYC. Non-singing auditions will be held on Saturday, May 18 10am - 6pm with limited slots on Sunday, May 19 10am - 11am. Singing Auditions will be held Sunday, May 19 10:30am - 6pm (monologues will also be required). Late Registration is now available, and closes May 6, 2019 (postmark), and is $99 for non-TRU members ($85 for AEA and TRU Members, or $165 for Audition/Membership package). Registration is available at: https://truonline.org/events/audition-event-2019/



New this year: to save actors expense, TRU will not require 60 headshot to be brought and distributed to the attendees. Instead, they will create casting sheets for the event, and attending industry will request headshots and resumes via email.

Your commitment to providing value is what made this a winner for me. ~Alexander D. Carney, '18

This was a wonderful experience. The efficiency and thoughtfulness of the staff was a rare treat and you created an amazingly actor-friendly environment that allowed actors to stay focused on their work and preparation, and feel well cared for. ~Lynda Rodolitz, '18

Just wanted to thank you and everyone on your staff for the TRU audition event yesterday. What could have been chaos was beautifully in sync. What could have been scary was harmonious and positive. ~Kathie Kneese, '17

It was the most professionally run and enjoyable audition experience in which I have had the pleasure of being a participant. Your volunteers were kind and "on the spot" without ever being intrusive. My accompanist was wonderful and a friendly face to quell one's nerves. Perfection from start to finish. I will recommend the TRU Audition Event to all my thespian friends.

~ Pamela J. Nigro, '17

Over 50 producers, theater companies, writers and directors will be sitting in on two days of auditions. Sign up to be seen by them, including at least two top New York agents and/or casting directors*! Here is a list of who has already confirmed - check the TRU website for ongoing updates.

Confirmed companies as of 4/23: 1776 Music, Abingdon Theatre Company, Acclaim Theatrical, The Actors Project NYC, American Bard Theater Co, American Renaissance Theatre Co, Antonia Arts, August Strindberg Repertory Theatre, BlakeAve Productions, Break a Leg Productions, Chris Reza Music, The Company Theatre Group, Cross-Eyed Bear Productions, dé time productions, Dirty Laundry Theatre, Ensemble Studio Theater, GF & Co, Gorilla Repertory Theatre Co, HME Productions, Hudson River Repertory Co, J. Jewell Productions, JMTC Theatre, KBO Theater Co, Killing Kompany Dinner Theater, The New Short Plays Festival, NewYorkRep, New York New Works Theatre Festival, Nu*ance Theatre, Nylon Fusion Theater Co, Open Hydrant Theater Co., The Players, Players Theatre Short Play & Musical Festival, Pulse Ensemble, Ripple Effect Artists, RolyPoly Productions, Speranza Theatre Co, TAPT, Theater To Go, TRU Voices Reading Series, vMHF Theatricals, WhiteWolf Theatrical Productions, Whore Presents Playwrights Collective, The Wild Whatever, Wildly Productive Productions.

Confirmed industry as of 4/23: agents Valerie Adami of SW Artists, Albert Bramante (Emerging Talent), Charlie Wright of Wright Talent Management; casting directors Robin Carus (Robin Carus Casting), Angela Citrola (Citrola Casting), Helene Galek (Helene Galek Casting), Bob Kale (MKA Casting), RJ Magee (Magee Casting), Scott Powers (Scott Powers Casting) and Tom Rowan (Tom Rowan Casting); managers Deborah Dotoli of AAG Talent and Bobby Holder of The Talent Express; casting consultant Bob Luke of Bob Luke Studios.

Registration includes discounted access to this pre-event workshops designed to prepare actors to do their best audition possible: Audition Technique & Protocol (plus Orientation) with agent Valerie Adami and casting director Bob Kale - Sunday May 5th. $10 for registered actors, $55 for others.

To apply: register and pay using the payment options on website at https://truonline.org/events/audition-event-2019/; then scan and email your application and headshot/resume to TRUStaff1@gmail.com -everything (payment, application, headshot, resume) must be received before an application is considered complete.

Only TRU members and Equity members are automatically accepted; non-member applications will be passed in after the final submission date of May 7th, subject to availability. If we do not have room for you, we will issue a full refund of your submission fee.

Download PDF of application packet at https://truonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/AE19-Audition_Packet-MASTER6.pdf. Electronic submissions are preferred, but you may also hard copy mail your check and materials (application, headshot, resume, check or money order) to:

Theater Resources Unlimited/Audition

309 W. 104th St., #1D

NYC, NY 10025

To be guaranteed a slot, purchase a standard Membership/Audition Package for $165 after 4/7. FINAL SUBMISSION DEADLINE: May 6th (postmark); deadline may be extended if there are available slots.

PAYMENT ALONE DOES NOT COUNT AS REGISTRATION.

* The presence of a casting director is absolutely not a guarantee or promise of employment.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-five year old 501c3 nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents the TRU VOICES Annual New Play Reading Series and Annual New Musicals Reading Series, two new works series in which TRU underwrites developmental readings to nurture new shows as well as new producers for theater; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program whose mentors are among the most prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop the business skills they need. TRU serves writers through a Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab; programs for actors include the Annual Combined Audition, Resource Nights and "Speed Dating" as well as actor workshops.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by public funds awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature the Montage Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org or call 212 714-7628.







