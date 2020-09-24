The Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA) Announce the TSDCA Audio Drama/Podcast Summit

The first weekend series is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, September 26th and Sunday, September 27th.







Today, the Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA) announced the TSDCA Audio Drama/Podcast Summit, a multi-week event designed to give sound designers and composers the tools and methods that they need in order to successfully navigate this new and rapidly growing field.

With presentations by special guests as well as discussions to crowd-source knowledge and information from the sound design community, the TSDCA Audio Drama/Podcast Summit presents a unique opportunity for those interested in building their skills from the ground up, as well as for those who are more experienced to learn the latest options of how to do the job with the greatest amount of creativity and flexibility.

The first weekend series is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, September 26th and Sunday, September 27th. All events are free and open to the public. To register for any event, please visit: https://tsdca.org/tsdca-audio-drama-podcast-summit/

The schedule of events for the TSDCA Audio Drama/Podcast Summit is as follows (all times in EDT):

Saturday, September 26

2:00pm - Session #1 - "The Audio Play Landscape" - Emilia Lapenta - Senior Producer, New Play Development and Commissions, Audible, and Jeremy McCarter - Founder & Executive Producer, Make-Believe Association.

4:00pm - Session #2 - "Discussion of Roles, Organizational Structure" - Joanna Lynne Staub and Mikhail Fiksel

6:00pm - Session #3 - "Remote Recording Roundtable" - Rob Byers - Director Of Broadcast and Media Production, American Public Media, Michael Raphael - Technical Director, WNYC Studios, Corrine Livingston - Sound Supervisor, Public Theater, and Will Pickens

Sunday, September 27

1:30pm - Session #4 - "Audio Repair" - Joe Palermo and Josh Samuels

Saturday, October 3

1:30pm - Session #5 - "What Are Producers looking for from Composers?" - Jill BC Du Boff, Director of Audio at Marvel Entertainment

TSDCA is a professional membership organization of sound designers and composers for the performing arts working in the United States. Corporate members and sponsors include: Meyer Sound, d&b audiotechnik, Shure Inc, DPA Microphones, Figure53, L'Acoustics, ClearCom, Lectrosonics, Sennheiser, Masque Sound, On the Road Marketing, Point Source Audio, Five Ohm, and TiMax.

