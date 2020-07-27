The TheaterMakers Studio to Host The TheaterMakers Summit Virtually

Speakers Include Paul Tazewell, Robert Diamond, Jennifer Tepper and More

The TheaterMakers Studio will host The TheaterMakers Summit virtually on November 14th and 15th, with a bonus day of content on November 16th. The annual conference, which is now in its 4th year, will focus on the theme of "making theater in a new world" in 2020.

The TheaterMakers Summit will feature a diverse line-up of 50+ speakers and panelists as part of their 3-day event designed for theater makers who want to be prepared when Broadway and theaters reopen. With 500+ members of the professional national and international theatre community in attendance, The TheaterMakers Summit is one of the largest gatherings of theatre professionals in the world and a networking hub for creators looking for new collaborations, connections, insights, and industry trends.

Founded by Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, The TheaterMakers Summit is part of The TheaterMakers Studio mission to help 5000 shows get produced by 2025.

"The TheaterMakers Summit is the go-to event for theater makers to deepen their understanding of the art and business of theater. It's a chance to be in a (virtual) room with hundreds of artists just like them and be a part of important conversations that will no doubt help shape the future of the theater," says Monica Hammond, the Director of Programming at The TheaterMakers Studio.

Speakers and panelists currently include Paul Tazewell (Tony and Emmy Award-winning Costume Designer), Asmeret Ghebremichael (Drama Desk Award-winning Actress), Michael Arden (Tony-nominated Director), Jennifer Tepper (Producer and Creative and Programming Director at Feinstein's/54 Below), Ken Davenport (Tony Award-winning Producer), Randy Buck (Chief Executive Officer Troika Entertainment, LLC.), Quiana Clark-Roland (Executive Director of AACT), Sammi Cannold (Director), Colleen Jennings-Roggensack (Vice President for Cultural Affairs for ASU), Stephanie Klemons (Award-winning Performer, Choreographer and Director), Robert Diamond (CEO and Editor-in-Chief of BroadwayWorld.com), Serin Kasif (VP of Production for Really Useful Group), and dozens more to be announced.

Ken Davenport is a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer whose credits include: Once On This Island (2018 Tony Award Best Musical Revival), Gettin' The Band Back Together, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening, Kinky Boots (Tony Award), The Visit (Tony nomination), It's Only a Play, Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), The Bridges of Madison County, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, Chinglish, Oleanna starring Bill Pullman and Julia Stiles, Speed-the-Plow, Will Ferrell's You're Welcome America (Tony nomination), Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury (Broadway, West End and National Tour), and 13, as well as Daddy Long Legs, That Bachelorette Show, Altar Boyz, My First Time, The Awesome 80s Prom, and Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage Off-Broadway. He also produced the award-winning These Magnificent Miles: On the Long Road with Red Wanting Blue, a documentary on one of the top unsigned rock bands in the country. Ken was featured on a national commercial for Apple's iPhone, named one of Crain's "40 Under Forty" and is one of the co-founders of TEDxBroadway.

Monica Hammond is the Director of Programming for The TheaterMakers Studio and the Director of Marketing for Davenport Theatrical Enterprises where she has worked on numerous shows, including Once On This Island (2018 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival), Gettin' The Band Back Together, Spring Awakening, The Bachelorette Show, Daddy Long Legs and more. She is also the CEO of Broadway Murder Mysteries.

To secure your seat for The TheaterMakers Summit, visit http://www.TheaterMakersSummit.com.







