The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund Presents BANNED TOGETHER 2020

BANNED TOGETHER 2020 is highlighting writers who have been censored and cut from the theatrical canon due to America's racial prejudices.







The Dramatists Guild Legal Defense Fund (DLDF) is partnering with The Dramatists Guild Political Engagement Initiative to present Banned Together 2020. The week-long series of events, which spans from Monday, September 28 to Saturday, October 3, includes two online panel discussions that will highlight BIPOC writers who have previously been left out of significant cultural conversations. The Dramatists Guild recognizes the importance of including writers of all different backgrounds as we move forward to create a more diverse, inclusive, and anti-racist theatrical cannon.

Facing Censorship: Personal Experiences on Being Banned

Thursday, October 1 at 3pm EDT

Professor Jimmy Noriega will moderate a panel of writers, including Alex Alpharaoh and Elaine Romero, as they discuss their own personal experiences with censorship, the challenges they faced, and their takeaways.

Register for the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3TVeYhTjSkG3i2fgX-1nSA

Unknown Legacies: Black Playwrights in America

Friday, October 2 at 3pm EDT

The DG and the DLDF are proud to welcome professors William Maxwell, Mary Helen Washington, and William J. Harris to discuss playwrights Amiri Baraka, Alice Childress, Claude McKay, Lorraine Hansberry, and Richard Wright, and why they are not part of the theatrical canon as we know it today.

Register for the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pGiLHUN1QWW7QVjbzfYEYg

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund is a non-profit organization, created by the Dramatists Guild of America to advocate for free expression in the dramatic arts and a vibrant public domain for all, and to educate the public about the industry standards surrounding theatrical production and about the protections afforded dramatists under copyright law. www.dldf.org







