The Cyborg Project Explores Humanity In A Virtual World







Nathan Hirschaut, pioneering choreographer and director making avant-garde and intersectional art, is set to premiere his new collaborative performance The Cyborg Project held virtually and live at The 418 Project, September 17th, 18th, and 19th, 2021. A collaboration between artists Hirschaut, Treyden Chiaravalloti, Avital Meshi, Kadet Kuhne and a small international ensemble of dancers, the project examines our technological transformation and what makes us human in a virtual world.

The Cyborg Project provokes interaction for audience members, both virtually and in person, to explore the exciting and dangerous potentials we face in a technological and modern reality. Through a 'choose your own adventure' experience audience members will move their digital avatars or bodies through a variety of rooms that incorporate artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, robotics, and multimedia dance performances. With this tech-punk stance collaboration, the dualisms between machines, animals, and humans dissolve, combining dance, films, sound, light, costume, and new technology to suggest a reality where technology and humans can live together interdependently. The work explores utopia and dystopia possibilities as well as relevant topics of surveillance, bias, ethical questions, regulation around the technology.

"Humans are both sickened and amazed by the potential of these new technologies and how AI will completely transform our planet and society. In an immersive and interactive way, this piece brings awareness to the fact that we are a part of a digitized planet and on the brink of a fourth industrial revolution." Hirschaut asks his audiences, "How are we learning to keep hold of our humanity among the advancements of our technological future?"

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Virtual Show: Tickets to experience The Cyborg Project virtually are available to purchase through October 1st and can be used at any time.

Live Show: Creators will offer three opportunities for limited capacity audiences to participate in this immersive experience live at The 418 Project from Friday, September 17th, Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. All COVID protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of the artists and audiences.

Virtual tickets are $20, in person tickets, $35. For more information & tickets visit: https://www.thecyborgproject.com/