The American Theatre Guild Takes Part in #GivingTuesday

The event is set for November 28, after Thanksgiving.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the country, is proud to participate in the world's biggest day of generosity: #GivingTuesday. Occurring this year on Nov. 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) to kick-off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

 

In recognition of #GivingTuesday, The American Theatre Guild is asking for the community's support between Nov. 28 through Dec. 31, 2023, to raise funds for STAGING THE FUTURE, the organization's philanthropic branch. STAGING THE FUTURE is a program created by The American Theatre Guild that enables young people in underserved communities the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to educational opportunities. The program is funded entirely through the generosity of The American Theatre Guild's season ticket members and donors.

“Staging the Future gives students and underserved community members a unique opportunity to experience the magic of live theatre they wouldn't otherwise get a chance to experience,” says Elaine Stolze, Director of Development and Community Relations. “We believe that early performing arts education can have an impact on a young person's outlook on life and help them be more successful in school.”

 

To join The American Theatre Guild's mission to foster passion, inspire creativity, and empower youth in our communities by providing the experience of live theatre through STAGING THE FUTURE, please visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/kansastl/quick-donate/NTMwNw%3D%3D. Donors will need to sign into an existing Ticketmaster account or take a few of minutes to create a new one. Donations of any size are much appreciated to help this worthwhile cause.

 

To learn more about STAGING THE FUTURE, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/staging-the-future/.

 

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/education/.

 





Recommended For You