The 24 Hour Plays to Partner With Broadway Licensing







Today, Broadway Licensing announced an exclusive partnership to expand The 24 Hour Plays licensing program to additional partners through their Playscripts imprint.

Founded in New York City in 1995, The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Regular events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in London, Dublin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Finland, Germany, Denmark, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Greece, Italy and more.

"Through Playscripts, it will be easier than ever for schools and theaters to produce their own versions of The 24 Hour Plays," said The 24 Hour Plays artistic director Mark Armstrong. "Schools, in particular, benefit from work written specifically for their actors and the opportunity to involve many participants, including writers and directors. The 24 Hour Plays bring communities together for a transformative - and wildly fun - evening of original theater."

The 24 Hour Plays licensing program provides all the tools for theaters to produce their own versions of The 24 Hour Plays in their communities. Licensees receive a comprehensive production handbook, style guide, email templates, and access to a wide variety of production services, including everything from virtual production conferences to on-site production support. Since 1997, schools and other theater groups have licensed their own productions of The 24 Hour Plays around the world.

"The 24 Hour Plays are yet another way in which Broadway Licensing can foster, develop and inspire new young playwrights who will deeply impact the future landscape of the American Theatre," noted CEO and President of Broadway Licensing, Sean Cercone. "We're honored to partner with The 24 Hour Plays to foster an environment of creativity, collaboration and innovation in schools."

"Earlier in my career, I worked as the Playscripts literary director, where I saw firsthand their innovative approach to licensing and their attentive customer service department," said Armstrong. "This partnership also enables us to expand our customized production services and engage even more deeply with teachers, producers and theater groups everywhere."

Learn more and produce your own: www.playscripts.com/24hourplays

About The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director)

The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Through our radically-present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, build communities and generate new artistic partnerships that invigorate the American arts and entertainment industry.

Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions from London to Los Angeles, Dublin to Minneapolis, Finland to Mexico and more. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 1000 artists that have been viewed millions of times and are archived in the Library of Congress.

Each summer, we gather early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers and composers for a free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an off-Broadway theater. The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals have introduced audiences and collaborators to a generation of artists changing the game in theater, TV and film. The 24 Hour Plays are an enduring New York City institution, while licensed affiliates produce our work in theaters and schools worldwide, impacting everyone from celebrities to students.

www.24hourplays.org

Twitter/Instagram: @24hourplays

About Broadway Licensing

Broadway Licensing and its family of imprints: Playscripts, Dramatists Play Service and Broadway On Demand, act as full-service theatrical partners specializing in the development, production and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Approaching the licensing and theatrical streaming universe with a wholly personal and producorial vision, the company partners with authors, agents and producers to harness the power derived from embracing the intersection of art and commerce, fulfilling Broadway's long-held promise of being the 'longest street in the world.' Make everyone a theatre person.

www.broadwaylicensing.com