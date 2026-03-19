The 2026 National TYA/USA Award Recipients Revealed

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Theatre of Young Audiences/USA (​TYA/USA​)​ will present the ​2026 National TYA/USA Awards​ in three categories: Barbara Zinn Krieger will receive the ​Harold Oaks Award for Sustained Excellence in TYA​; ​Kennesaw State University Department of Theatre and Performance Studies & Smith-Gilbert Gardens for the KSU & Smith-Gilbert Gardens Family Theatre ​will receive the ​TYA Community Impact Award​; and ​Red will receive the ​TYA Artistic Innovation Award​.

The awards will be presented in a joint awards ceremony with the Childrens Theatre Foundation of America on March 29th, 2026 as part of the 2026 TYA/USA National Festival & Conference, the largest gathering of theatre for young audiences professionals in North America. Over 350 artists, educators and administrators will convene at this year’s event, held at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, to experience theatre from around the nation, exchange current practice, and discuss the future of the TYA industry.

Registration is now open for the conference. More information can be found at www.tyausa.org/festival

The ​National TYA/USA Awards​ honor excellence in the field of Theatre for Young Audiences. Selected by a committee of peers from nominations made by TYA/USA members, awards are given annually in the following categories:

HAROLD OAKS AWARD FOR SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE IN TYA

The Harold Oaks Award honors individuals or companies that have made a significant and lasting impact on the field of TYA.

Barbara Zinn Krieger, librettist and producer, is the Founder and Artistic Director of New York City Children’s Theater (NYCCT). Her work has shaped New York City’s theatrical landscape for more than four decades. NYCCT is nationally recognized for creating original works for very young audiences and productions that reflect the diversity and emotional lives of children across the city.

TYA COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD

Kennesaw State University Department of Theatre and Performance Studies & Smith-Gilbert Gardens

(KSU & Smith-Gilbert Gardens Family Theatre)

The TYA Community Impact Award honors an individual or organization that has demonstrated meaningful community engagement through education programs or initiatives connected to TYA.

The KSU & Smith-Gilbert Gardens Family Theatre Project is an eco-inspired partnership between Kennesaw State University and Smith-Gilbert Gardens. Co-created by Nicole B. Adkins, Vanita Keswani, Emily Kitchens, Andrea Washington, Lauren Lee, and a broad network of collaborators, the project produces immersive, site-specific performances that invite intergenerational audiences to connect with nature and one another.

TYA ARTISTIC INNOVATION AWARD

Red

The TYA Artistic Innovation Award recognizes a production that demonstrates innovation and experimentation in form or content.

Red is an immersive dance performance designed for children ages 12–36 months and their families. Developed through research sessions with very young children, the piece explores toddlerhood through movement, play, and co-creation. Created by Amanda Pintore, Olivia Herneddo, and Jisun Myung, the performance invites audiences to actively shape the experience.





