Tariq Trotter & Darius Harper to Headline MENTOR's 30th Anniversary Event







Together with supporters and partners, MENTOR-the national organization focused on expanding mentoring relationships for young people-will host Amplify Mentoring, a Celebration of Connection & Possibility, to reflect on collective achievements in the field of mentoring, recognize champions of the movement, and celebrate the resiliency of young people and the mentors and leaders who support them.

The event will take place on April 28, 2022, 6 - 9:30 p.m. at Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway, New York, NY/

The evening will feature entertainment and the following special guests:

Famed musician Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, best known as the lead MC and singer of The Roots, will deliver a keynote address sharing his personal story and connection to mentoring. With the Roots, Tariq performs nightly on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He recently made his theatrical debut in Black No More, for which he also wrote the lyrics and composed the music.

Renowned stage actor Darius Harper from The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots, and Cirque du Soleil's VOLTA will emcee the event. With a passion for bringing visibility to artists of color and LGBTIQA+ performers, Darius founded a safer space for artists to create and belong called OURspace.

Esteemed Rhode Island Representative Jim Langevin, a champion of mentoring, will deliver a special video message.

The event will also feature Broadway Originals, a performing arts school that seeks to enrich the livelihood of young professionals through the performing arts; JW's Inspirational Singers, a well-renowned choir featured on "America's Got Talent" comprised of New York City artists and performers; prominent New York City-based graffiti artist and muralist Matt Litwack; and eleven-year-old spoken word poet Kayanna Moore.

During the event, MENTOR will recognize its Amplify Award Winners-individuals, organizations, school districts, and corporations that exemplify the diversity, breadth, and depth of today's mentoring movement. Each award reflects significant leadership and innovation as represented by one of MENTOR's core strategic pillars: Fostering Local Leadership, Expanding the Movement, Prioritizing Quality, and Influencing Systems.

Award Presenters/Recipients in Attendance:

Jorge Casimiro, VP, Chief Public Policy & Social Impact Officer, Nike Inc./President, Nike Foundation will present the Expanding the Movement Award to the NBA (represented by Vice President of Community Relations, Kathy Behrens and Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility, Todd Jacobson).

Abigail Hollingsworth, Senior Vice President in Global Environmental, Social and Governance, (ESG) at Bank of America will present the Prioritizing Quality Award to Dr. Torie Weiston-Serdan.

Julie Lammers, Senior Vice President, Advocacy and Corporate Social Responsibility at American Student Assistance will present the Influencing Systems - Education Award to Fresno Unified School District (represented by Mentor Coordinator, Darrin Person).

Tyra Mariani, President, The Schultz Family Foundation will present the Influencing Systems - Workforce Award to Employ Milwaukee (represented by CEO, Chytania Brown).

Zarin Tasnim, Strategic Collaborations Lead, Corporate Responsibility, EY will present the Fostering Local Field Leadership Award to MENTOR New York (represented by CEO, Brenda Jimenez).