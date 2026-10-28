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Beat by Beat Press has announced the release of its first bilingual musical, THE GRUNCH: BILINGUAL EDITION, now available for licensing to schools and youth theaters worldwide.

The new adaptation of the company's popular children's musical blends Spanish and English throughout the dialogue and songs, creating a shared theatrical experience for young performers and audiences from different linguistic backgrounds.

Unlike traditional translations that present separate versions of a show, THE GRUNCH: BILINGUAL EDITION weaves both languages into a single performance. The script is designed so that Spanish-dominant and English-dominant audiences can follow the story, while bilingual audiences experience the interplay between the two languages.

"At Beat by Beat, we've always believed that every child deserves a chance to experience the magic of musical theatre," said founder Denver Casado. "In so many of the communities we serve, Spanish and English are spoken side by side. We wanted to create a show that reflects that reality, where kids and families can come together and enjoy the same story, regardless of which language they speak at home."

Inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas, THE GRUNCH follows Rudy Grunch, a grumpy sixth grader who has always felt like an outsider. When his school becomes consumed with excitement over the annual musical, Rudy devises a plan to sabotage opening night by stealing the sets, costumes, and lights. But along the way, he discovers that the real magic of theatre has little to do with what happens on stage-and everything to do with friendship, collaboration, and finding a place where you belong.

The 60-minute musical features a large, flexible ensemble cast and single-set staging, making it accessible to elementary and middle school theatre programs. English translations are provided alongside the Spanish dialogue and lyrics to help directors and young actors navigate the bilingual material during rehearsals.

"Our hope is that this new edition opens the door for more kids to participate in theatre, and for more families to hear their language celebrated on stage," Casado added. "And The Grunch, a story about discovering where you belong, felt like the perfect show to begin with."

THE GRUNCH features book, music, and lyrics by Denver Casado and Betina Hershey, with additional material by Brian Dawson. The bilingual adaptation is by Soozee Shireman, with bilingual music preparation by Charlie Ibsen.

The musical is available through Beat by Beat Press's all-inclusive digital licensing model, which provides scripts, a director's guide, piano-vocal scores, vocal and accompaniment recordings, and additional production resources.

Since its founding in 2011, Beat by Beat Press has licensed more than 9,000 productions in 75 countries, developing a catalogue of contemporary musicals written specifically for young performers.

THE GRUNCH: BILINGUAL EDITION is available for licensing beginning October 28, 2026. Directors can download a free ePerusal script and explore the show's music and production materials at https://bbbpress.com/product/the-grunch-bilingual/

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