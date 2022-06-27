THE BEE-MAN - A New Family Musical Announces Two Staged Readings







IndieWorks Theatre Company and Judith Manocherian will present two private staged reading presentations of the new family musical, The Bee-Man.

Based on The Bee-Man of Orn by Frank R. Stockton, the new musical features music by Neil Radisch, lyrics by Kit Goldstein Grant, and a book collaboratively written by both Radisch and Goldstein Grant. Christopher Michaels directs and executive produces with music direction by Nick Wilders.

A bee's a man's best friend in this loose adaptation of Stockton's tale. Sophia, a junior sorceress, must find a subject to transform to get her Sorcery Girls merit badge and sets her sights on her eccentric neighbor, the Bee-Man (aptly named as he spends his life in the company of his bees). The only trouble? He's happy the way he is! Sophia sets out on a mission to change that, and to change him... only to find that maybe she is the one who needs to change.

The company includes Nathan Nolen Edwards (Lester), Mark Hanke (Dragon Slayer), Rebecca Larkin (Margie), Robin Lounsbury (Maureen), Mary Malaney (Monica), Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld (Sophia), Ben Tostado (Mr. Peterson), Gregory Van Acker (The Bee-Man), and Nadav Wiesel (Green Grocer) with Brian Shaw on flute, Andy Hainz on bass, Laura Hamel on drums and percussion, and Wilders on the piano. Craig M. Rosenthal stage manages.

This is not the first collaboration between IndieWorks, the writers. the director, and producer. In 2020/2021, Manocherian served as a producer for the 12-time award winning first season of Bite-Sized Broadway: A Mini-Musical Podcast, which premiered a new mini-musical every episode performed by live musicians and Broadway, West End, and Hollywood talent. The second episode, Blue Cross Blues, featured music and lyrics by Radisch, direction by Michaels, and starred Broadway veterans Karen Mason (Mamma Mia!), Ann Harada (Schmigadoon), Alan H. Green (The Karate Kid), and Lance Roberts (The Music Man).

In 2019, Manocherian signed on as producer of IndieWorks' first mainstage production, The Giant Hoax, written by Goldstein Grant and directed and produced by Michaels. The family musical had its NYC premiere at Theatre Row and centered around the Cardiff Giant, one of the most famous archaeological hoaxes in American history, told through the lens of a fictional little girl named Emily. Additionally, Michaels has directed numerous productions of musicals written by Goldstein Grant over their six-year collaborative relationship.

INDIEWORKS THEATRE COMPANY

IndieWorks Theatre Company is committed to providing New York City's diverse population with contemporary, daring, intelligent, and exciting new and "rediscovered" works of musical theatre while remaining affordable and accessible to artists and audiences alike.

For more information on IndieWorks Theatre Company, visit www.indieworkstheatre.com

Follow INDIEWORKS THEATRE COMPANY on Twitter, Instagram and on Facebook (@indieworksco)