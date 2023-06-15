TDF Names Deeksha Gaur As Executive Director







The Board of Trustees of TDF, one of the country's foremost not-for-profit service organizations for the performing arts, today named Deeksha Gaur to the post of Executive Director. Ms. Gaur is a co-founder and the current General Manager of Show-Score, a theatre reviews platform. She will assume her duties at TDF on August 7.

Commenting on Ms. Gaur's selection, Gwen Marcus, Chair of the TDF Board of Trustees, said: “After enjoying Tory Bailey's leadership for 22 years, we knew the bar was set high to find the next great visionary leader for TDF. I'm delighted to say that, after an exhaustive search, we found that person. With her years of experience in both commercial and non-profit theatre, and her commitment to growing audiences and accessibility for the performing arts, Deeksha is ideally suited to lead TDF in its next exciting chapter. We are beyond thrilled.”

"Congratulations to the TDF Board and Ms. Gaur on her appointment as TDF's next Executive Director,” said TDF's current Executive Director, Victoria Bailey. “Deeksha's career-long passion for building audiences, engaging community and communicating the power of theatre, combined with her skill in using technology to achieve these goals, means she is well positioned to lead TDF into the future.”

“For over 50 years, TDF has been leading the charge to increase access for all who wish to participate in theatre, dance, and the live arts,” said Deeksha Gaur. “Indeed, under Tory's steady and steadfast leadership over the last two decades, TDF has lived its mission to eliminate barriers to attendance through its TKTS Booths, its memberships, and its Access programs. Now, in our next chapter, we must continue to expand access, while also building even deeper, more meaningful relationships with the diverse communities of NYC so that every New Yorker can feel a sense of belonging, pride in, and ownership of the city's vibrant theatre and performing arts.

Building new audiences for theatre has been a throughline of my career, and I am beyond honored to dive into this urgent work, as the industry continues its post-pandemic recovery, with TDF's passionate, thoughtful, and purpose-driven board and staff.”

Deeksha Gaur is thrilled to join TDF as its new Executive Director. Prior to this, she spent eight years at the nexus of theatre and tech, as the co-founder of Show-Score.com, a consumer reviews platform for theatre. Following its acquisition in 2020, she has run the brand as General Manager, Show-Score for TodayTix Group. With TDF, she returns to the non-profit arts world, where she has held senior marketing and PR positions at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Two River Theater Company, and Long Wharf Theatre. She has served on the boards of Second Stage Theater, Ars Nova, and Space on Ryder Farm, where she was Board Treasurer. She will be an adjunct professor at Fordham University this Fall, and has guest lectured in arts marketing at New York University, Howard University, and Yale University. She is a recipient of a TCG New Generation Future Leaders grant and The Foundry Theatre's Producer's Chair award. She is also a published crossword constructor. Originally from India, Deeksha grew up in London, and now lives in New York with her husband and their two (theatre-obsessed) kids. She has an MA (Cantab) in History from Cambridge University and an MFA in Theater Management from Yale School of Drama.

Founded in 1968, TDF (formerly known as Theatre Development Fund) is a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance.

The organization is best known for its theatregoing programs, including the TKTS by TDF Discount Booths (which celebrates 50 years in Times Square this month) and the TDF Membership program; Accessibility programs (including open captioning, audio description, Autism Friendly Performances and the Veterans Theatregoing Program), Education & Community Engagement programs (serving more than 12,000 New York City students annually and thousands of underserved individuals), as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research Programs. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational.





