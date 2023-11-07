Support the Broadway Women's Alliance with Gifts that Give Back this Holiday Season

Find out how you can show your support and make a difference for the Broadway Women's Alliance this holiday season.
The Broadway Women’s Alliance has revealed that proceeds from three different socially conscious companies will go to the Broadway Women’s Alliance this winter:
“We’re thrilled to partner with these incredible woman-owned companies, all of whom share the Broadway Women’s Alliance dedication to empowering women,” BWA co-founder Diana Salameh said. “I, for one, believe it’s important to shop with brands whose values I believe in – and I really love to shop with these brands.”
In addition to these special partnerships, Broadway Women’s Alliance merchandise is also available on the organization’s website.
is a peer-to-peer networking and programming organization of more than 1000 female-identifying professionals on the business side of Broadway. Through a series of programming ranging from networking events to symposiums with Broadway thought leaders, the core of this group lies in the benefits of connection, support, and empowerment we can provide each other. Membership is free, and our members include both business owners and employees representing a wide range of theatrical professions including marketers, general & company managers, theater owners, producers, press agents, casting directors, lawyers, company managers and many more. Broadway Women’s Alliance is a non-profit organization; to donate and help keep membership free, visit TheBroadwayWomensAlliance.com.
