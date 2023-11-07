Support the Broadway Women's Alliance with Gifts that Give Back this Holiday Season

Find out how you can show your support and make a difference for the Broadway Women's Alliance this holiday season.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Support the Broadway Women's Alliance with Gifts that Give Back this Holiday Season


The Broadway Women’s Alliance has revealed that proceeds from three different socially conscious companies will go to the Broadway Women’s Alliance this winter:

 

  • Social Goods, the female-owned online store of conversation-starting goods, has launched a “You Should Know Her” line in partnership with BWA. One of the tentpole beliefs of the organization, the “You Should Know Her” line includes a sweatshirt, a mug, and a pencil bag, and a percentage of proceeds from each item benefit the Broadway Women’s Alliance.

 

  • Hill House Home will donate a portion of the proceeds from their Hill House Home x Wicked collaboration to the Broadway Women’s Alliance. The line, which features the Glinda Ellie Nap Dress® and the Elphaba Ellie Nap Dress® in adult and children’s sizes, launched last month to celebrate the show’s 20th Anniversary. 

 

  • Little Words Project, the female-founded bracelet company on a mission to spread kindness, has created a limited edition “You Should Know Her” bracelet. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from the bracelet go directly to the Broadway Women’s Alliance.

 

“We’re thrilled to partner with these incredible woman-owned companies, all of whom share the Broadway Women’s Alliance dedication to empowering women,” BWA co-founder Diana Salameh said. “I, for one, believe it’s important to shop with brands whose values I believe in – and I really love to shop with these brands.”

 

In addition to these special partnerships, Broadway Women’s Alliance merchandise is also available on the organization’s website.

 

THE BROADWAY WOMEN’S ALLIANCE

is a peer-to-peer networking and programming organization of more than 1000 female-identifying professionals on the business side of Broadway. Through a series of programming ranging from networking events to symposiums with Broadway thought leaders, the core of this group lies in the benefits of connection, support, and empowerment we can provide each other. Membership is free, and our members include both business owners and employees representing a wide range of theatrical professions including marketers, general & company managers, theater owners, producers, press agents, casting directors, lawyers, company managers and many more.  Broadway Women’s Alliance is a non-profit organization;  to donate and help keep membership free, visit TheBroadwayWomensAlliance.com.

 





