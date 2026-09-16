Submissions Open for Amas Musical Theatre's 9th Eric H. Weinberger Award For Emerging Lyricists
Submissions are open through November 30.
Amas Musical Theatre has opened submissions for the ninth year of The Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists, a juried cash and production grant to be given annually to support the early work and career of a deserving musical theatre librettist. The Award commemorates the life and work of playwright/librettist Eric H. Weinberger (1950-2017), who was a Drama Desk Award nominee for Best Book of a Musical (Wanda's World), and the playwright/librettist of Class Mothers '68, that earned Pricilla Lopez a Drama Desk Award nomination.
The winner will receive $2,000 to help pay cost-of-living expenses. The winning musical will receive development assistance in the 2027 New Works Development Program of Amas Musical Theatre, which is administering the Award. The development assistance culminates in the work being rehearsed and performed by New York theatre professionals in an Amas Lab production. Amas was the development home for several of Mr. Weinberger's musicals and produced the World Premiere of Wanda's World and the New York Premiere of Tea for Three.
The inaugural recipient of the award in 2018 was Keaton and The Whale (Molly Reisman & Emily Chiu) followed by MĀYĀ (Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels) in 2019, Settle Down (Gabe Caruso & Sangwoo 'Simon' Lee) in 2020, Onward & Upward (Charlie Romano & Will Wegner) in 2021, Show Me Eternity (Amanda Caps & Annie Dillon) in 2022, Dubbo Championship Wrestling (Daniel Cullen) in 2023, The Dark Lady (Sophie Boyce & Veronica Mansour) in 2024, and How To Play The Cello (Benjamin Emory Larson) in 2025.
Submissions will open on September 16, 2026, and Will Close November 30, 2026. All submissions must be sent through an online application that can be found at Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists. Only one submission per playwright/librettist will be accepted. The winner of the award will be announced in March/April 2026.For further information, please visit www.amasmusical.org
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