Submissions Open For 2024 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Librettist Workshop

Aspiring musical theatre creators have the chance of a lifetime to workshop their new musicals at the upcoming 2024 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Librettist Workshop. Submissions are now being accepted and will be considered for this workshop taking place in Los Angeles. The deadline for submissions is April 1, 2024.

This workshop is generously funded by the Kenward Elmslie estate.

Applicants selected to participate will present and receive feedback on a storyboard for their entire, original musical from a panel of composers, producers, and librettists. Applicants selected to participate will also present and receive feedback on the first 20-25 minutes of the musical book and songs from the panel.

To apply for this workshop, please visit https://www.ascapfoundation.org/mtworkshops for a complete set of rules and submission requirements (including releases and waivers that all applicants are subject to).

Applicants who have been accepted to participate in the workshop will be notified by Friday, April 26, 2024.

For further information about the workshop application process, please email Malaika Alvaro at foundationworkshops@ascap.com or Michael Kerker at mtworkshop@ascap.com.

For more information about The ASCAP Foundation and ASCAP, visit www.ascapfoundation.org or www.ascap.com.






