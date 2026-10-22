Stage Directors and Choreographers Society to Launch THE EMPOWER SERIES with Anthony Foxx

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Stage Directors and Choreographers Society is launching the Empower Series, a new initiative inspired by its commitment to Unite, Empower, and Protect. Designed to bring leaders and thinkers into direct engagement with SDC Members, the series will launch at the Union's Annual Membership Meeting on November 16 with remarks from Anthony Foxx, Director of Harvard Kennedy School's Center for Public Leadership, where he recently created the Culture and Civil Society Initiative.

Foxx is the former U.S. Secretary of Transportation under President Obama and former Mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina. His work today examines the powerful role culture can play in strengthening civil society and bridging divides.

SDC Executive Director Laura Penn was introduced to Foxx in 2025 through her work representing SDC and other arts and entertainment unions in cultural policy initiatives. It was this work that created the opportunity for the Union to invite him to address the Membership. Future speakers for the Empower Series will include elected officials, representatives from the labor movement, and public policy strategists.

“We are all grappling, collectively and individually, with how larger forces are shaping our lives and our work,” Penn says. “By introducing the Membership to big-picture, provocative thinkers who design policy beyond arts and culture, we can offer perspectives from outside our field. We believe those perspectives will reinforce the power of SDC Members' work while inspiring new ways of thinking and connecting with our communities and the wider civic landscape.”

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 39 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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