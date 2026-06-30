Springboard to Design Reveals Guest Artists for 2026 Program

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Springboard to Design (SB2D), the tuition-free theatre design program for students from underrepresented communities, today announced additional Tony Award-winning guest artists joining its 2026 roster, alongside the opening of applications for three upcoming programs.

Presented by Design Action and led by Tony Award-winning designers Clint Ramos and David Zinn, the weeklong SB2D Summer Program introduces high school students to the disciplines of theatre design through workshops, backstage experiences, and conversations with working professionals across the industry.

Additional guest artists include Tony Award-winning scenic designer Mimi Lien, who will lead a workshop about design in non-theatre industries, as well as Buist Bickley and Avara Hebert, who will lead a props design demonstration with examples from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, & Juliet, The Outsiders, Death Becomes Her, Moulin Rouge and more. Teresa Williams, Alejandro Fajardo, and G. Clausen will facilitate an interactive introduction to design concepts, Charles LaPointe and Rachael Geier will offer a behind-the-scenes look at hair design through a wig shop tour and demonstration, and Alejo Vietti will lead a deep-dive into costume design.

Students will experience productions from the perspective of professional designers through backstage conversations, post-show discussions, and exclusive access to the artists behind this season's productions. This year includes the Tony Award-winning Cats: The Jellicle Ball, followed by an exclusive conversation with part of the design team, including Nikiya Mathis, Diggle, Brittany Bland, and Adam Honoré.

“We're immensely proud to bring together designers who are leaders in their field and deeply committed to fostering the next generation. Design grows through generosity, collaboration, and seeing possibility in someone before they see it in themselves. SB2D exists to give young artists that experience,” said Clint Ramos and David Zinn.

On July 1, SB2D opens applications for the 2027 SB2D Summer program and the SB2D Fellowship Program for high school students and emerging designers ages 18–25. The applications include a few short written responses, a brief video component, and samples of artwork. Students will be asked to provide the contact information for one reference. For more information on the applications, visit https://springboard2design.untap.us/

The SB2D Summer Program is a tuition-free, weeklong experience that empowers high school students from diverse communities to explore careers in theatre design through workshops, mentorship, and Broadway access. For many participants, the program represents their first opportunity to study theatre design in a professional environment, particularly for students from communities with limited arts education resources.

As SB2D continues to expand access to theatre design education, the organization is actively fundraising to support student participation and keep the program free for all accepted students. Donations directly support essentials including Broadway tickets, housing, meals, workshop materials, transportation, and tuition-free access to mentorship from leading theatre professionals. Supporters can contribute online at https://givebutter.com/Cs4A3U or by mailing a check to Producer Hub, 315 West 39th Street, Suite 103, New York, NY 10018. Please specify “Design Action: SB2D” in the memo line.







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