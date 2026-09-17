Shawn René Graham, Bechdel Project and More Named 2026 Marjorie Bicknell Honor Roll! Honorees

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Honor Roll!, the 2,000-member organization advocating for women+ playwrights over 40, has announced the recipients of the 2026 Marjorie Bicknell Honor Roll! Honors.

Now in their fourth year, the honors recognize individuals and organizations for their work supporting women+ playwrights over 40. Nominations were gathered from Honor Roll! members and members of the theater community, with the recipients selected by the organization's Executive Committee.

“In a time when ‘taking action’ seems to have been lost to ‘talking action’ with few actual results, Honor Roll! Honors celebrate those who are doing the real work,” said Olga Humphrey, a member of the Honor Roll! Executive Committee who guided the nominations process. “The organization's mantra to its members has always been: turn your ideas into something tangible, here and now. The Honorees inspire us to keep taking those steps forward.”

Legacy Award — Shawn René Graham

Shawn René Graham will receive the Legacy Award. Graham has worked as a dramaturg and advocate for women playwrights and writers of color throughout her career.

In 2025, she curated and directed ICONS 3: Prominent Figures Across the Landscape, a partnership between Classical Theatre of Harlem, American Theatre magazine and Venus Radio Theater that commissioned Harlem-based playwrights to explore figures from Black cultural history.

Graham currently serves as resident dramaturg of The American Slavery Project's Unheard Voices and Literary Director for the Classical Theatre of Harlem's Future Classics Series and Playwright's Playground. She is also the founder of All Creative Writes, which provides administrative, fundraising and writing support to artists and performing arts organizations.

Individual Achievement — Bechdel Project, Maria Aparo and Jens Rasmussen

Bechdel Project and Co-Creative Directors Maria Aparo and Jens Rasmussen will receive the Individual Achievement honor.

Founded in 2016, Bechdel Project develops and supports work by women playwrights, with its programming placing particular emphasis on artists across generations and identities, including women+ artists over 40.

Producer — The Tent, Aimée Hayes and Tim Sanford

The Producer honor will go to The Tent and co-artistic directors and founders Aimée Hayes and Tim Sanford.

The theater company focuses on developing and producing work by playwrights over 60. Its recent work includes a production of Diane Glancy's The Leverett, as well as readings of works by women playwrights over 40.

Inclusionary Festival — Voices of Women Theatre Festival, Powerstories Theatre

Powerstories Theatre's Voices of Women Theatre Festival will receive the Inclusionary Festival honor.

In 2005, the Tampa, Florida festival established a Women Playwrights Over 40 category designed to recognize and showcase work by women writers who are often underrepresented in the theater industry.

Publisher — Deborah Randall

Deborah Randall will receive the Publisher honor following the 2025 publication of Frozen Women, Flowing Thoughts, an anthology featuring 76 monologues by women.

Released by Palmetto Publishing, the collection features work exploring women's experiences, with more than 80 percent of its contributors identified as women+ playwrights over 40.

Randall is also the founder and Artistic Director of Maryland's Venus Theatre Company, which has focused on presenting work by women.

Special Honor Presented to a Member — Emma Palzere-Rae

Emma Palzere-Rae will receive a Special Honor for her work leading Honor Roll!'s Silent Write program.

Palzere-Rae initiated the program in 2022 and has coordinated it monthly for the past four years in conjunction with the Dramatists Guild. The virtual sessions bring writers together to set intentions, work independently in a shared space and exchange writing tips.

The Honor Roll! Honors program was initiated by member Marjorie Bicknell, who managed the program until her death. It was subsequently renamed the Marjorie Bicknell Honor Roll! Honors in her memory.

The Honor Roll! Executive Committee consists of Cindy Cooper, Cheryl Davis, Olga Humphrey, Jacquelyn Reingold and Diana Yanez.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 04 Hrs 32 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming