Shawn René Graham, Bechdel Project and More Named 2026 Marjorie Bicknell Honor Roll! Honorees
The fourth annual honors recognize individuals and organizations supporting women+ playwrights over 40.
Honor Roll!, the 2,000-member organization advocating for women+ playwrights over 40, has announced the recipients of the 2026 Marjorie Bicknell Honor Roll! Honors.
Now in their fourth year, the honors recognize individuals and organizations for their work supporting women+ playwrights over 40. Nominations were gathered from Honor Roll! members and members of the theater community, with the recipients selected by the organization's Executive Committee.
“In a time when ‘taking action’ seems to have been lost to ‘talking action’ with few actual results, Honor Roll! Honors celebrate those who are doing the real work,” said Olga Humphrey, a member of the Honor Roll! Executive Committee who guided the nominations process. “The organization's mantra to its members has always been: turn your ideas into something tangible, here and now. The Honorees inspire us to keep taking those steps forward.”
Legacy Award — Shawn René Graham
Shawn René Graham will receive the Legacy Award. Graham has worked as a dramaturg and advocate for women playwrights and writers of color throughout her career.
In 2025, she curated and directed ICONS 3: Prominent Figures Across the Landscape, a partnership between Classical Theatre of Harlem, American Theatre magazine and Venus Radio Theater that commissioned Harlem-based playwrights to explore figures from Black cultural history.
Graham currently serves as resident dramaturg of The American Slavery Project's Unheard Voices and Literary Director for the Classical Theatre of Harlem's Future Classics Series and Playwright's Playground. She is also the founder of All Creative Writes, which provides administrative, fundraising and writing support to artists and performing arts organizations.
Individual Achievement — Bechdel Project, Maria Aparo and Jens Rasmussen
Bechdel Project and Co-Creative Directors Maria Aparo and Jens Rasmussen will receive the Individual Achievement honor.
Founded in 2016, Bechdel Project develops and supports work by women playwrights, with its programming placing particular emphasis on artists across generations and identities, including women+ artists over 40.
Producer — The Tent, Aimée Hayes and Tim Sanford
The Producer honor will go to The Tent and co-artistic directors and founders Aimée Hayes and Tim Sanford.
The theater company focuses on developing and producing work by playwrights over 60. Its recent work includes a production of Diane Glancy's The Leverett, as well as readings of works by women playwrights over 40.
Inclusionary Festival — Voices of Women Theatre Festival, Powerstories Theatre
Powerstories Theatre's Voices of Women Theatre Festival will receive the Inclusionary Festival honor.
In 2005, the Tampa, Florida festival established a Women Playwrights Over 40 category designed to recognize and showcase work by women writers who are often underrepresented in the theater industry.
Publisher — Deborah Randall
Deborah Randall will receive the Publisher honor following the 2025 publication of Frozen Women, Flowing Thoughts, an anthology featuring 76 monologues by women.
Released by Palmetto Publishing, the collection features work exploring women's experiences, with more than 80 percent of its contributors identified as women+ playwrights over 40.
Randall is also the founder and Artistic Director of Maryland's Venus Theatre Company, which has focused on presenting work by women.
Special Honor Presented to a Member — Emma Palzere-Rae
Emma Palzere-Rae will receive a Special Honor for her work leading Honor Roll!'s Silent Write program.
Palzere-Rae initiated the program in 2022 and has coordinated it monthly for the past four years in conjunction with the Dramatists Guild. The virtual sessions bring writers together to set intentions, work independently in a shared space and exchange writing tips.
The Honor Roll! Honors program was initiated by member Marjorie Bicknell, who managed the program until her death. It was subsequently renamed the Marjorie Bicknell Honor Roll! Honors in her memory.
The Honor Roll! Executive Committee consists of Cindy Cooper, Cheryl Davis, Olga Humphrey, Jacquelyn Reingold and Diana Yanez.
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