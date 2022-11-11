Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SDC Foundation Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1 Opportunities Now Open

Learn more about the program and details about each of the available opportunities!

Nov. 11, 2022  


SDC Foundation Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1 Opportunities Now Open

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) is now accepting applications for its Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1.

The following opportunities are being offered in the first cycle: shadowing Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter during tech of Bad Cinderella on Broadway; shadowing Resident Director Hannah Ryan on Hamilton: The American Musical on Broadway; observing Director Anne Kauffman on The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window by Lorraine Hansberry at Brooklyn Academy of Music; observing Director and Choreographer Susan Stroman on New York, New York on Broadway; observing Director Thomas Kail on Sweeney Todd on Broadway; a fellowship with Director Desdemona Chiang on a co-production of Young Americans by Lauren Yee taking place at both Portland Center Stage and Pittsburgh Public Theater; and a fellowship with Director KJ Sanchez on a production of Private Lives by Noël Coward at Arizona Theatre Company.

To learn more about the program, details about each of the available opportunities, and to access the application, please visit https://sdcfoundation.org/professional-development-program/.

The Professional Development Program provides opportunities for early-career directors and choreographers to observe and/or support experienced directors and choreographers during the production process. The program's primary focus will be early-career artists, though there may be opportunities for mid-career artists during a season as well. The goals of this program are to provide access to directors and/or choreographers who have not seen the work of an experienced director/choreographer or have not previously worked on a certain type of production or at a certain level, and to provide mentorship from experienced directors and choreographers to newer directors and choreographers.

The Professional Development program will provide three types of opportunities throughout the year: Shadows, Observers, and Fellows. Shadows are short-term opportunities to watch one specific aspect of a production process. Observerships are production-long opportunities to watch the production process from first rehearsal to opening night. Fellowships allow someone to support a director and/or choreographer during a production process as part of the artistic team. There will be on average 15 opportunities a year total that are a combination of shadowing, observerships, and fellowships. Stipends and awards for these opportunities will be begin at $600/week and will be decided based on the length and type of each opportunity.

Support for SDC Foundation's Professional Development Program is made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; Stage Directors and Choreographers Society; A3 Artists Agency; and many other generous individuals.





MARY ASTORS PURPLE DIARY - THE MUSICAL Will Have First Private Industry Reading Next Week Photo
MARY ASTOR'S PURPLE DIARY - THE MUSICAL Will Have First Private Industry Reading Next Week
Michael & Mardie LLC (Michael Garin and Mardie Millit) will present the FIRST private industry reading of MARY ASTOR'S PURPLE DIARY, an original musical inspired by the book of the same name by Edward Sorel, with book by Mardie Millit and music and lyrics by Michael Garin.
John Cariani to Star In Industry Reading of MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN Photo
John Cariani to Star In Industry Reading of MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN
D.W. Gregory's political thriller Memoirs of a Forgotten Man will receive an industry reading on Thursday, December 1 at 2:30 p.m. Directed by James Glossman, the reading takes place at the Mary Rodgers Room at the Dramatists Guild.
Joe Barros Named Artistic Director of The London Summer Music Theatre Academy Photo
Joe Barros Named Artistic Director of The London Summer Music Theatre Academy
Partners for The Arts Abroad names Joe Barros as Artistic Director of The London Summer Music Theatre Academy. Conceived in 2018, The London Summer Music Theatre Academy is a rigorous young artist training program founded by producers Vincent Connor and Michael J. Polo. 
Broadway Advocacy Coalition Opens Applications for its Flagship Programs Photo
Broadway Advocacy Coalition Opens Applications for its Flagship Programs
The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has teamed up with New York City based advocacy organizations to ground and expand their upcoming BAC Artivism Fellowship and Theater of Change course at Columbia Law School. Applications for both programs are now open.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Sdc Foundation Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1 Opportunities Now OpenSdc Foundation Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1 Opportunities Now Open
November 11, 2022

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) is now accepting applications for its Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1.
MARY ASTOR'S PURPLE DIARY - THE MUSICAL Will Have First Private Industry Reading Next WeekMARY ASTOR'S PURPLE DIARY - THE MUSICAL Will Have First Private Industry Reading Next Week
November 11, 2022

Michael & Mardie LLC (Michael Garin and Mardie Millit) will present the FIRST private industry reading of MARY ASTOR'S PURPLE DIARY, an original musical inspired by the book of the same name by Edward Sorel, with book by Mardie Millit and music and lyrics by Michael Garin.
John Cariani to Star In Industry Reading of MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MANJohn Cariani to Star In Industry Reading of MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN
November 10, 2022

D.W. Gregory's political thriller Memoirs of a Forgotten Man will receive an industry reading on Thursday, December 1 at 2:30 p.m. Directed by James Glossman, the reading takes place at the Mary Rodgers Room at the Dramatists Guild.
Now Hiring: Director of Arts Engagement, Stage Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Director of Arts Engagement, Stage Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
November 10, 2022

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 11/10/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for Stage Version of 1660 VINEMTI Acquires Licensing Rights for Stage Version of 1660 VINE
November 10, 2022

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that a stage version of the movie musical 1660 Vine has joined the MTI catalogue.