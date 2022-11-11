SDC Foundation Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1 Opportunities Now Open







Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) is now accepting applications for its Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1.

The following opportunities are being offered in the first cycle: shadowing Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter during tech of Bad Cinderella on Broadway; shadowing Resident Director Hannah Ryan on Hamilton: The American Musical on Broadway; observing Director Anne Kauffman on The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window by Lorraine Hansberry at Brooklyn Academy of Music; observing Director and Choreographer Susan Stroman on New York, New York on Broadway; observing Director Thomas Kail on Sweeney Todd on Broadway; a fellowship with Director Desdemona Chiang on a co-production of Young Americans by Lauren Yee taking place at both Portland Center Stage and Pittsburgh Public Theater; and a fellowship with Director KJ Sanchez on a production of Private Lives by Noël Coward at Arizona Theatre Company.

To learn more about the program, details about each of the available opportunities, and to access the application, please visit https://sdcfoundation.org/professional-development-program/.

The Professional Development Program provides opportunities for early-career directors and choreographers to observe and/or support experienced directors and choreographers during the production process. The program's primary focus will be early-career artists, though there may be opportunities for mid-career artists during a season as well. The goals of this program are to provide access to directors and/or choreographers who have not seen the work of an experienced director/choreographer or have not previously worked on a certain type of production or at a certain level, and to provide mentorship from experienced directors and choreographers to newer directors and choreographers.

The Professional Development program will provide three types of opportunities throughout the year: Shadows, Observers, and Fellows. Shadows are short-term opportunities to watch one specific aspect of a production process. Observerships are production-long opportunities to watch the production process from first rehearsal to opening night. Fellowships allow someone to support a director and/or choreographer during a production process as part of the artistic team. There will be on average 15 opportunities a year total that are a combination of shadowing, observerships, and fellowships. Stipends and awards for these opportunities will be begin at $600/week and will be decided based on the length and type of each opportunity.

Support for SDC Foundation's Professional Development Program is made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; Stage Directors and Choreographers Society; A3 Artists Agency; and many other generous individuals.