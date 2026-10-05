SNIPPED! Musical by Shelly Peiken to Receive Industry Presentations
The cast features Geoffrey Cantor, Max Chernin, Michael Doliner, Neal Mayer, Anne L. Nathan, Alexander Rios and more.
SNIPPED!, an original new musical featuring music and lyrics by Shelly Peiken, Adam Gorgoni, and Lucy Levinsohn-Berman, with a book by Kimberly Arnold, Lucy Levinsohn-Berman, and Jill Piwowar, directed by Richard Israel, will receive two invite-only industry presentations on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Asylum NYC.
Peiken brings her acclaimed pop songwriting sensibility to the musical theatre stage in a new work exploring love, marriage, family expectations, and the sometimes complicated role tradition plays in modern life.
Beth and Matthew, a Jewish couple, are surprised by the arrival of a baby boy after their midwife's tea leaves promised a girl. Their joy soon comes with an unexpected complication: both sides of the family expect them to circumcise their newborn son.
What begins as a seemingly straightforward family tradition quickly becomes a tug-of-war that challenges Beth and Matthew's marriage, tests family loyalties and forces them to question which traditions they want to preserve — and which they are willing to leave behind. Funny, warm and deeply personal, SNIPPED! looks at what happens when the customs handed down through generations collide with the choices we make for ourselves.
The cast features Geoffrey Cantor (Side Man), Max Chernin (Parade), Michael Doliner (Teeth), Neal Mayer (Les Misérables), Anne L. Nathan (Ragtime), Alexander Rios (Company National Tour), Jenna Lea Rosen (Suffs National Tour), Bruce Sabath (Company), Marnina Schon (Honey Honey Moon Moon), Rashidra Scott (Sunset Boulevard), Jane Seaman (Anything Goes) and Drew Seigla (The Fantasticks).
Jamibeth Margolis, CSA serves as Casting Director, James Woods as Music Director and Louis B. Crocco as Production Stage Manager. LDK Productions/Michael Shannon serves as General Manager. The presentation is executive produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket.
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