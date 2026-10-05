SNIPPED! Musical by Shelly Peiken to Receive Industry Presentations

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SNIPPED!, an original new musical featuring music and lyrics by Shelly Peiken, Adam Gorgoni, and Lucy Levinsohn-Berman, with a book by Kimberly Arnold, Lucy Levinsohn-Berman, and Jill Piwowar, directed by Richard Israel, will receive two invite-only industry presentations on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Asylum NYC.

Peiken brings her acclaimed pop songwriting sensibility to the musical theatre stage in a new work exploring love, marriage, family expectations, and the sometimes complicated role tradition plays in modern life.

Beth and Matthew, a Jewish couple, are surprised by the arrival of a baby boy after their midwife's tea leaves promised a girl. Their joy soon comes with an unexpected complication: both sides of the family expect them to circumcise their newborn son.

What begins as a seemingly straightforward family tradition quickly becomes a tug-of-war that challenges Beth and Matthew's marriage, tests family loyalties and forces them to question which traditions they want to preserve — and which they are willing to leave behind. Funny, warm and deeply personal, SNIPPED! looks at what happens when the customs handed down through generations collide with the choices we make for ourselves.

The cast features Geoffrey Cantor (Side Man), Max Chernin (Parade), Michael Doliner (Teeth), Neal Mayer (Les Misérables), Anne L. Nathan (Ragtime), Alexander Rios (Company National Tour), Jenna Lea Rosen (Suffs National Tour), Bruce Sabath (Company), Marnina Schon (Honey Honey Moon Moon), Rashidra Scott (Sunset Boulevard), Jane Seaman (Anything Goes) and Drew Seigla (The Fantasticks).

Jamibeth Margolis, CSA serves as Casting Director, James Woods as Music Director and Louis B. Crocco as Production Stage Manager. LDK Productions/Michael Shannon serves as General Manager. The presentation is executive produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket.



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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 09 Hrs 08 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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