SDC Applauds The Election Of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional Stage Directors and Choreographers throughout the United States, applauds the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Following its endorsement of Joe Biden in July-the first presidential endorsement in the Union's history-SDC Members came together as activist-artists, working in recent months with SDC's Special Election Task Force to mobilize volunteers and support the Biden-Harris ticket.

"During the current national crisis, we have seen clearly that Joe Biden understands and will promote policies that are in the best interests of our Members, the nation, and the most vulnerable among us, and that he will follow through on his demonstrated commitment to the labor movement," said President Evan Yionoulis. "It was a privilege for us to join our fellow unions in supporting this candidacy. Joe Biden will be a president for all Americans. We know that the Biden-Harris administration augurs better times for us all."

Executive Director Laura Penn said, "SDC Members were unwavering in their commitment to the Biden-Harris ticket, and we are now poised to give that same support to the President-elect and Vice President-elect during the transition and beyond. Theatre artists, along with our colleagues in film, TV, and the broader cultural community, can play a critical role in uniting citizens. The Biden-Harris administration will address the pandemic and the resulting economic devastation, and ensure a comprehensive health care policy, a strong education system, and a more racially and socially just country. SDC will work in unity, purpose, and action to support the new administration."







